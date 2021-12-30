ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle, WV

Food Bank Distribution

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

Rainelle:

First Baptist Church of Rainelle’s November food pantry will be on Saturday, November 20 at 9 a.m. This will be drive-thru food distribution. One food box will be given per family. FBCR thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience.

White Sulphur Springs:

The White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church is having a Food Distribution this Saturday, November 20th beginning at 9:00 a.m. This will be drive-through only with traffic turning onto Mountain Avenue then circling the block onto Ingleside Avenue. You are welcome to come. It is open to everyone and we have lots of boxes ready. We distribute on a first come, first served basis. Over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, we distribute the Saturday before the Holiday. The rest of the year distribution is the second Saturday of each month, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The post Food Bank Distribution appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rainelle, WV
City
White Sulphur Springs, WV
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Christmas#Thanksgiving#Charity#First Baptist Church#Fbcr#West Virginia Daily News
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy