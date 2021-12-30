Rainelle:

First Baptist Church of Rainelle’s November food pantry will be on Saturday, November 20 at 9 a.m. This will be drive-thru food distribution. One food box will be given per family. FBCR thanks everyone for their cooperation and patience.

White Sulphur Springs:

The White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church is having a Food Distribution this Saturday, November 20th beginning at 9:00 a.m. This will be drive-through only with traffic turning onto Mountain Avenue then circling the block onto Ingleside Avenue. You are welcome to come. It is open to everyone and we have lots of boxes ready. We distribute on a first come, first served basis. Over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, we distribute the Saturday before the Holiday. The rest of the year distribution is the second Saturday of each month, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The post Food Bank Distribution appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .