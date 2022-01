It’s often said that water rolls off the back of a duck, but in a rare afternoon game at T-Mobile, a New Year’s Eve tradition for the VGK, they ruffled the feathers of the Anaheim Ducks, poured shot after shot on Anaheim goaltender John Gibson, and punched their way to a dominating win by a score of 3-1 in front of 18,022, who ventured down to the Strip before it closed to allow for the many amateurs who will without a doubt fully drink their way to oblivion.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO