UPDATE (Dec. 30):. Faizon Love has responded to the uproar initiated by his comments about making a small amount to appear in the film, Friday. On Thursday (Dec. 29), the comedian shared his thoughts on the situation via Instagram post. "First of all I not only consider Ice Cube a comrade but my brother and I'm still a fan I think he's One of the dopest niggas to ever touch a mic," Love captioned a photo of himself and Cube. "I guess it's a slow news week so let me say what I got paid is a moot point, it was the price of admission to a game. I have zero regrets. Actually, I want to take this time to thank Cube Dj Pooh and Felix Gary Grey for letting me be apart of such an iconic picture. I truly have nothing but love For these brothers. WestSide Niggas!!!!!!!! @icecube @djpooh."

