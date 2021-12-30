West End Tidbits

November Observances This Week: November 20 is Family Volunteer Day; November 21 is National Doughnut Day; November 22 is Go For A Ride Day; November 23 is National Cashew Day; November 24 is Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day; November 25 Thanksgiving Day; November 26 is Black Friday.

As Thanksgiving quickly approaches, I would like for us to take the time to reflect on our lives. It seems like the past two years has been nothing more than a blur to me, as I am sure that is the same with others that are and were considered essential workers. Some of us are still working; some are working two jobs, there are some that have lost their job(s) and there are some, that are sadly not with us anymore; whether by the Coronavirus, natural causes, or by accident. We are coming up on a time that we will have a little time to reflect on our lives and to see what it is that is truly important. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind that is Thanksgiving Day, but we need to remember that “Thanksgiving” is the expression of gratitude and the giving of thanks. John F. Kennedy once said, “We must find the time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” I believe that this still holds true today. Anne Frank also left us with this little piece of advice, “No one has ever become poor by giving.” Not to be full of cliché’s but these words hold just as true now, as they did then.

Things to do before Thanksgiving Day: ° Carnegie Hall will be hosting a “Woven Reed Holiday Ornaments Section 1” Event on November 19 beginning at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., tickets available at carnegiehallwv.secure.force.com/ticket; Instructor will be Harmony Flora. Maximum class size is 8. Cost: $68 for members; $76 for nonmembers. Ages: 13 and older. Weave beautiful handmade ornaments for your holiday displays. Students will learn to use flat reed to weave a pair of reindeer, a star, and a large snowflake that you can use for wreaths, holiday themed trees, or to hang over your table. All materials provided. Beginners welcome. ° On Saturday, November 20th, beginning at 9:00 a.m., the 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Jog begins. This festive and fun holiday 5K Run/Walk begins at the new Greenbrier Community School building on 413 Oak Street, and then follows a route that takes participants through historic downtown Lewisburg before looping back to the school. The Jingle Bell Jog starting time coincides with the kickoff of the Lewisburg Holiday Festival. All children/students ages 18 and under run/walk for FREE! We will have a Kid Zone at the start/finish line with activities for children (and the young at heart). Costumes are encouraged – we will have prizes for the best child and best adult holiday costume/attire. Come in your Santa suit, elf costume, reindeer antlers, ugly holiday sweater or favorite holiday pj’s! Greenbrier Community School is committed to fostering family and personal activities focused on community, health, and wellness. Hosting this jolly 5K has been a perfect community engagement for us and our event sponsors. Throw on your jingle bells and jogging pants and join us in the fun!

Noteworthy News: The Williamsburg Community invites you to join them for a delicious Home Cooked Turkey Dinner. The dinner will be held on November 20, 2021, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will be located in the Williamsburg Community Building. Menu will feature: Turkey, Dressing, Real Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sweet Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Rolls, Various Desserts, Tea and Coffee. Costs: Adults $10, Children under 12 years – $5, children under 5 years are free Dine In or Take Out. If you should have any questions, please call: 304-645-0964.

Directions to Williamsburg: I64, exit 161, north on route 12, east on route 60, first left onto Sinking Creek Road for 9 miles (stay on the 2 lane), and the community building is on the left.

Anyone who would like to have something put into this section of the paper please email it to me at lynn@wvdn.com.

Mark your calendar events: A Holiday Bazaar will be held Saturday, November 27 at the Williamsburg Community Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local vendors will feature Christmas ornaments, tumblers/mugs, car freshies, wax melts, jewelry, home and seasonal decor, canned goods, phone grips, fiber arts, clothing, decals and much more. Concessions will also be available. Interested vendors are invited to reserve a 6’X6′ area for $10. Call 325-267-5044 or email ellen.driggers@gmail.com for more information. ° Here’s a fun-filled holiday tradition that’s returning to Princeton, and this year’s theme is “Gifts Under the Tree”. Bring the whole family out to see floats, marching bands, Santa Claus, and an array of performers at the City of Princeton’s Christmas Parade. Free hot chocolate will be handed out at stations, and floats will be giving away candy to kids. Find your spot along the parade route, which runs from the intersection of Mercer Street and 5th Street to the Mercer County Courthouse. Please note, this area of Mercer Street will be closed to traffic starting at 5pm on Dec. 3rd for the parade.

Online Festivities: Craft + Design Online 2021 – Nov. 19 at 12 AM – Nov. 21 at 11:59 PM! Come browse & shop the work of artists from across the country at Craft + Design. Now in its 57th year, Craft + Design is a museum-quality show that has garnered a reputation for showcasing the finest in contemporary craft. This year, Craft + Design is going online with a one-stop marketplace to browse and purchase work from over 100 craft artists from across the country. The shopping website, craftanddesignrva.com will go live Nov 17 – 21, 2021, and will be complemented with smaller in-person events throughout Richmond.

Birthday Shout-outs: November 22 – Julie Howard Reel and Crystal Sizemore; November 23 – Kathy Cox; November 24 – Kaysha Burkholder; November 25 – Billy Keech; November 26 – Kevin Parker and Bruce McClung. If you see these birthday busters out and about, be sure to give them a birthday shout out. So, I would like to wish a happy birthday to all of my friends on the Western End.

