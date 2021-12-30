ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the end of the year approaches, it’s a good time to look back at 2021. In doing so, we’re taking a look at the stories you responded to the most and one that we felt you should have noticed more. Two different chicken salad...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Clearing, breezy, cold day for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a cold start to the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. SNOW IS OVER: The system that brought snow to the northern half of Alabama has moved on to the northeast early this morning, and all of the snow has ended. We had snow flakes as far south as Demopolis, Grove Hill and Troy last night, and up in the Tennessee Valley snow amounts of 3-6 inches were reported in a few spots. Temperatures are generally in the mid 30s at daybreak from I-59 south, so there are no travel issues for Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden being reported. However, there are icy bridges and other slick spots to the north, where temperatures have fallen into the 20s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Mother Nature will have her own fireworks in Alabama later today

WIND ADVISORIES: We have a couple of Wind Advisories in effect across north and central Alabama today. National Weather Service Huntsville has issued one for all north Alabama counties from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. National Weather Service Birmingham has issued the advisory for most central Alabama counties from 10 a.m. until midnight except for Chambers, Lee, Russell, Macon, Bullock, Pike and Barbour counties. Wind gusts up to 40 mph can be expected outside any thunderstorm activity today.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Carlos Roman of Albertville

Who is one of the most influential people in your life?. “My cousin. I don’t live with my parents because they live in Mexico. He’s been like a big brother to me. He’s in the Army. I feel like he played a big part in me growing up and showing me what’s right and what’s wrong. He’s just a really good brother to me. Being a leader – just his way of taking care of things when no one else wants to do it – he just always steps up. I feel like it would be great to be just like him. Be careful around the people you hang out with and the people you want to be in your circle. He’s always telling me that. It plays a big part in who you end up being later on. I feel like I have a good group of friends who are really good people.” – Carlos Roman of Albertville.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

From Moon Taxi to St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Birmingham bands and performers continue to rock the music world

Alabama NewsCenter is closing out its yearlong series about Birmingham’s 150th birthday with a four-part package about musical legends with ties to the Magic City. Fitting with the holiday season, the first two parts of the package focused on the “ghosts of Birmingham’s music past” – the performers who are no longer with us. The final two parts highlight the more modern heroes of Birmingham’s musical legacy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

British pub food finds a permanent home in Birmingham, Alabama’s Little London

The Duchess, Birmingham’s most whimsical and charmingly over-the-top food truck, was a vehicle (literally) for bigger things. The perfect ambassador for lots of tasty British dishes, the popularity of The Duchess and Little London Kitchen led directly to the creation of a neighborhood pub — unlike any other in town — that aims to be a catalyst for meaningful community change.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Why this Alabama Power unsung hero is so well known

Some would say Local Operation Lineman (LOL) Matthew Allen is a one-man band. He may not be performing on a concert tour but he’s a rock star to his neighbors and customers. “It doesn’t matter where we are, in a restaurant or on the side of the road working a job, there is always someone saying hello or honking their horn at Matthew,” said Eastern Division Field Service Supervisor Tim Barnett. “Everyone seems to know him in Randolph County.”
POLITICS
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: A few storms for Alabama today; severe storms this weekend

FOGGY: We have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for all of central Alabama, expiring at 9 a.m. TODAY: After the fog dissipates, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible through the morning; then showers and a few thunderstorms will become possible this afternoon and into the evening. Severe weather is not expected today, but a strong storm with gusty winds may be possible as a warm front moves northward through the state. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Severe threats for Alabama through Saturday night

TODAY: Strong to severe storms will be possible today, as we’ll have a shortwave slowly move through the state starting this afternoon. The threats continue through the night and will not end until the mid to late afternoon Thursday. With dewpoints well up into the 60s and even reaching 70 degrees or more later this evening, mixed with a good bit of instability and shear up in the 50- to 60-knot range, the ingredients will be there for severe storm formation. Highs will be in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alabama NewsCenter

Greet the new year with great entertainment from Can’t Miss Alabama

Enjoy great entertainment heading into the new year. Ring in 2022 at one of the Gulf Coast’s largest and coolest New Year’s celebrations. Dig into the world’s largest MoonPie cake, join the second line, and watch live entertainment and an all-star fireworks show. Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will headline the event. Download the full schedule here. Find the only 600-pound electric MoonPie at the world-famous MoonPie drop at midnight. Visit Mobile’s New Year celebration for more information.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Orange Pineapple Ice Cream at Trowbridge’s one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When you talk about classic ice cream shops, it’s hard to get more classic than Trowbridge’s Ice Cream and Sandwich Bar in Florence. The shop has been serving cold treats for more than a century and is a fixture in downtown Florence. Third-generation owner Don Trowbridge loves to tell the story of how his grandfather uprooted the family from Texas to open an ice cream shop in Alabama after attending a dairy convention in North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Scott Martin: Severe storm potential for Alabama Wednesday, next weekend

TODAY’S WEATHER: After a dense fog lifts in some eastern counties this morning, we’ll have variable cloudiness across Alabama with some light drizzle possible. But with drier air aloft, most locations will stay dry. There will be some breaks in the clouds and some locations may have a decent period of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s to close to 80 degrees from northwest to southeast.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Carole King of Cullman

“I just saw it going through the jewelry box. I have a little ring my mom and dad gave me when I was in the seventh grade. It was rubies with a cameo. We always had Christmas up in the living room on Christmas morning. We were always anxious to get Mother and Daddy up so we could get our gifts. I just remember the little box and how excited I was. That was my first ring. I am really sentimental about things like that.” – Carole King of Cullman.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

