Best of Alabama NewsCenter 2021: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Who is one of the most influential people in your life?. “My cousin. I don’t live with my parents because they live in Mexico. He’s been like a big brother to me. He’s in the Army. I feel like he played a big part in me growing up and showing me what’s right and what’s wrong. He’s just a really good brother to me. Being a leader – just his way of taking care of things when no one else wants to do it – he just always steps up. I feel like it would be great to be just like him. Be careful around the people you hang out with and the people you want to be in your circle. He’s always telling me that. It plays a big part in who you end up being later on. I feel like I have a good group of friends who are really good people.” – Carlos Roman of Albertville.

