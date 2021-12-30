ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Live updates: Superior, Louisville under mandatory evacuations as wildfires spread nearby

By Jenny Ivy
 3 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Several small grass fires have sparked due to downed power lines and transformers blowing, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have also closed roads near the fires and thousands of people are reportedly out of power.

The entire town of Superior and the City of Louisville have been evacuated as have some nearby neighborhoods.

2:36 p.m.: Denver International Airport has been put in a ground delay. This means flights taking off are about 40 minutes behind schedule.

2:18 p.m.: The City of Louisville has been ordered to evacuate. The South Boulder Recreation Center is one of the evacuation centers.

2:12 p.m.: Many of the roads that are open as ways out of Boulder and the surrounding communities are at a standstill. People are being asked to leave to the east or north where there is less traffic.

2:05 p.m.: US-36 is closed in both directions from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road.

2 p.m.: People in communities surrounding the fire have been told to keep their windows closed because of the smoke. This is especially important for people with respiratory illness or breathing issues.

1:53 p.m.: Smoke from the fires is visible on the weather radar. “Very strong winds fueling the #marshallfire . Never a good sign when radar shows a smoke plume this strong. Please heed all evacuations associated with this fire. Follow @BoulderOEM for latest evacuations and official fire info.” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

1:51 p.m.: Gov. Jared Polis, who lives in Boulder, issued a statement about the fire:

“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”

1:42 p.m.: C-470 is closed at 285 where a tractor-trailer has been blown over .

1:40 p.m.: Broomfield has set up an emergency shelter but at this time there are no evacuations in the city.

1:34 p.m.: Colorado State Patrol is warning that high winds are making travel difficult on I-70 between Golden and Georgetown.

1:30 p.m.: An additional evacuation center has been established at the Lafayette YMCA.

1:10 p.m.: All residents in Superior have been told to evacuate by officials. Residents are being told to head to South Boulder Recreation Center. The Superior Community Center is not an official evacuation location.

12:27 p.m.: Highway 36 is closed in both directions from Interlocken Loop to Foothills Parkway.

12:18 p.m.: Boulder Emergency Operations has named the two fires burning:

The first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

12:10 p.m.: Highway 93 between Hogback Road and CO 170 has reopened.

11:55 a.m.: University of Colorado Boulder Facilities Management says there are downed trees and branches around campus. Anyone experiencing a problem is asked to call Operations Control Center at 303-492-5522.

11:30 a.m.: Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to high winds and crashes between CO-170 and Golden.

US 36 is closed in between Longhorn Road and Nolan Drive.

Authorities have also closed northbound Foothills Parkway between Nebo and Ute Highway.

EARLIER STORY: One grass fire was reported near the 5000 block of North Broadway and another is near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.

The fire at North Broadway has been contained, and crews are still working to contain the fire at North Foothills and Middle Fork Road.

Meanwhile, Xcel is reporting more than 48 power outages affecting close to 4,700 customers.

Earlier, the National Weather Service reported an “extraordinary” gust of 105 mph at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 72 at 9:51 a.m just south of the Boulder city limit.

This is a developing story. We will report further details as they are received.

