ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

By Miles Vance
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dl7h7_0dZPL5qB00 Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.

They soared higher.

They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn

Coach of the Year: Janeen Rainey, David Douglas

First team — Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn, senior.

Second team — Shealyn Cecil, West Linn, senior.

Honorable mention — Addie Hoover, West Linn, junior; Ella Nordquist, West Linn, senior; Emma Pruitt, Oregon City, senior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lI7C9_0dZPL5qB00

CLASS 5A

Players of the Year: Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville; Hailey Heider, West Albany

Coach of the Year: Megan Wallace, West Albany

First team — Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team — Olivia Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior.

Honorable mention — Mia McCaffrey, La Salle Prep, senior; Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, junior.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Jamie Seward, Sweet Home

Coach of the Year: Cristina Williams, Cascade

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Oregon City News

North Clackamas, Oregon City leaders look forward to 2022

Thank you to the many community representatives who responded with thoughtful and inspiring wordsNear the end of 2021, we asked leaders throughout North Clackamas and Oregon City to provide community newspaper readers with a statement on "What are you looking forward to in 2022?" Thank you to the many people who responded with thoughtful and inspiring words. Tim Cook, Clackamas Community College president There are many things I'm looking forward to in 2022, including seeing more live theater, music and sporting events. However, I'm most excited to see more students on campus learning from our excellent faculty and staff at...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City artist dies after receiving Grand Ronde honors

Dorothy Vandiver, 98, donated large work to recognize tribal purchase of Willamette Falls siteDorothy Vandiver, 98, died last month after recently fulfilling her wish to donate one of her large-scale paintings to the tribe that purchased the former paper mill property near Willamette Falls. Vandiver, who died on Nov. 7 while in hospice care at McLoughlin Place in Oregon City, had her dream fulfilled Feb. 2, 2020, when the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde accepted her donation of "Flute Player," a Native American-inspired diptych painted on two 88-by-82-inch canvases. During the ceremony, Grand Ronde Tribal Council Vice Chair Chris...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
292
Followers
838
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy