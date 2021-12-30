West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.

They soared higher.

They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn

Coach of the Year: Janeen Rainey, David Douglas

First team — Emily Warmenhoven, West Linn, senior.

Second team — Shealyn Cecil, West Linn, senior.

Honorable mention — Addie Hoover, West Linn, junior; Ella Nordquist, West Linn, senior; Emma Pruitt, Oregon City, senior.

CLASS 5A

Players of the Year: Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville; Hailey Heider, West Albany

Coach of the Year: Megan Wallace, West Albany

First team — Ashli Edmiston, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team — Olivia Maulding, La Salle Prep, junior.

Honorable mention — Mia McCaffrey, La Salle Prep, senior; Makenna Wiepert, Wilsonville, junior.

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Jamie Seward, Sweet Home

Coach of the Year: Cristina Williams, Cascade

