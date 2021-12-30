ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third cop leaked false information on Hardesty

By Jonathan Levinson/OPB
Lake Oswego Review
A months-long internal affairs investigation into a Portland Police Bureau leak found officers Brian Hunzeker, Kerri Ottoman and Ken Le were responsible for disclosing false information implicating Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a hit-and-run, according to an October disposition letter sent to Hardesty.

Despite months of speculation, the letter — obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, but which both Hardesty and the city did not want released — provides the first public confirmation of the facts behind the leak.

According to the letter, the investigation found that Hunzeker leaked the false allegations to a reporter at the Oregonian/OregonLive and provided them with a screenshot of a dispatch report stating Hardesty had been involved in a March traffic accident. That information was incorrect. Ottoman leaked the same information to Gabriel Johnson, the director of the conservative Coalition to Save Portland PAC. The investigation also found that Le leaked the information to a friend at the Bureau of Emergency Communications who works as a dispatcher.

Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. Their full story can be found here.

Lake Oswego Review

Oregon high court changes course on motor vehicle seizures

Justices rule that police must prove 'exigent circumstances' to search without getting warrants first.The Oregon Supreme Court has dropped its 35-year blanket exception for motor vehicles in requiring court-issued warrants before police can conduct most searches for criminal evidence. The court ruling, which makes it harder for police to search vehicles without a warrant, came on the final business day of 2021. The 51-page opinion, penned by Justice Rebecca Duncan, said the 1986 exception carved out by the court was meant to be temporary. "Notably, the court did not intend the automobile exception to be permanent," Duncan wrote. "The exception...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Nick Kristof lawyers argue candidate is Oregonian

The residency of the former New York Times columnist is at issue in determining whether he can run for governor.Lawyers for former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof have submitted a 15-page letter to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office asserting he is legally qualified to run for governor this year. The office, which regulates elections in the state, is questioning Kristof's qualifications, in large part because he registered to vote in New York while working at the Times. The Oregon Constitution requires that candidates for governor be a resident of the state for at least three years before their...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expandClackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including household batteries, electronic waste, light bulbs, plastic film, textiles and more for a monthly subscription fee, according to its website. Under Oregon law and Clackamas County code, several materials collected by Ridwell are currently not defined as recyclable, instead falling under the "solid waste" category due to their cost of recycling...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Supreme Court: Only active voters can sign initiative petitions

Justices uphold 2016 decision by secretary of state to disqualify measure relying on 'inactive' voters. The Oregon Supreme Court has held again that only active voters, excluding people who remain on county registration rolls but are considered inactive, are eligible to sign petitions for ballot initiatives and referendums. The court upheld the secretary of state, who declined to place an initiative on the 2016 statewide ballot because it relied on signatures from inactive voters to qualify it. Judge J. Channing Bennett upheld the state's action in mid-2020 in Marion County Circuit Court. But a three-judge panel of the Oregon Court...
OREGON STATE
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Portland Tribune

Uncle, nephew were first two Portland homicide victims of 2022

Police identify the victims in the Jan. 1 shooting where a third man was also wounded.The first two homicides of 2022 in Portland were an uncle and his nephew shot to death less than two hours after the new year began. Andre Lashun Foster, 43, and Quayan Johnell Foster, 21, were publicly identified by Portland police late Monday afternoon. The autopsy ruled their deaths to be homicide by gunshot. An earlier release by Portland police identified them as father and son. PPB officials later corrected the relationship to uncle and nephew. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Northeast 131st Place. When police arrived, one of the men had already died. The other died at the hospital. A third person was shot and wounded but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested and no suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0768 or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0762. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Black-led advocacy group pushes to reclaim Albina Arts Center

Don't Shoot Portland demands Oregon Community Foundation and state allow a nonprofit to acquire the building.Black-led advocacy group Don't Shoot Portland is making a push to reclaim the former Albina Arts Center, once a significant cultural hub for Black communities in North and Northeast Portland. Located at 8 N.E. Killingsworth St., the center provided arts, music and cultural programs to the residents of the historically Black Albina neighborhood starting in the early 1960s. In December, leaders with Don't Shoot Portland demanded the building be returned to a nonprofit managed by and for Black Portlanders. The group alleges the state and...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 in Review: Portland faced big problems

A new City Council faces increasing shootings and homicides, as COVID-19 variants slow office reopenings.This was the year the city's slogan could have been switched from "Keep Portland Weird" to just "Keep Portland." The recovery promised in January happened in fits, starts and reversals. Progress on solving big problems was slow at best. Heralded reopening plans faltered. Bad news frequently outweighed good. City Hall: The year started with a more center-left City Council and the threat of a recall hanging over Mayor Ted Wheeler. Consensus-builder Dan Ryan already had defeated the sometimes-controversial former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith...
PORTLAND, OR
#Portland Police Bureau#The Leak#The Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune

Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2021 in Review: Diversity makes its mark on community

The Portland Tribune focused on stories of minority communities throughout yearMuch has been made of Portland's reputation as one of the least-diverse cities in America. In 2021, the newsroom of the Portland Tribune redoubled its effort to find the stories of people of color, and other minorities, and to tell these stories in a prominent position in our newspaper: the front page. What we found was how easy it was to find that diversity in the news. Which made it easier to cover our community in all its wholeness and complexity. And we began in the realm of politics....
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure. Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office: The new city charter, a new city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city's first female mayor spent 2021 paving the mayoral role for not only herself but for future mayors to come. Before 2021, Beaverton operated under what is called a "strong mayor" form of government. Under that system, the mayor not only sets the city's agenda...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
OREGON STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weaponPolice are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident. Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2021 in Review: Well, at least it wasn't 2020

Pandemic, politics, public education all had rocky runs last year as problems continued to mount.The year 2021 was promised to be one of steady recovery, healing and a return to normal. Instead, there was only qualified progress and continued uncertainty, with the good news — of which there was some — soured by setbacks and new challenges, both nationally and locally. And the year ended with panic over the omicron variant of COVID-19, seemingly thrusting everyone back into the earliest days of the pandemic. The new year dawned with the arrival of vaccines that promised to vanquish COVID-19, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

MY opinion: 10 things to do, now, for a more peaceful Portland

Portland Peace Initiative strives to find answers to the growing problem of bloodshed and violence on our streets.After a year marking the highest-ever number of gun-related deaths in Portland, as well as an historic response by local stakeholder groups, it's clear that the work of the Portland Peace Initiative is very much needed. Portland is not unique among American communities suffering from violence and a lack of understanding of the issues faced this past year. What may be unique is how community members have banded together, pooled resources, tapped private funding sources and launched initiatives in a vacuum...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Reporter's notebook: Where Kristof voted shouldn't matter

Political reporter: Oregon precedent says voting out of state doesn't establish residency.Reporter's Notebooks are opinion pieces written by staff of Pamplin Media Group. Jim Redden covers Portland City Hall and Portland in general for the Portland Tribune. I am surprised that state election officials are questioning whether former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof can run for Oregon governor because he registered to vote in the state where that newspaper is published. I personally know that an Oregon court already has ruled that where a candidate votes does not determine what they consider home. I don't know that...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lake Oswego Review

Person died of cold on Christmas Day in Multnomah County

The name of the victim was not immediately released but officials said the person had a home.A person died on Christmas Day from hypothermia after enduring the extreme cold, according to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office. The name of the victim was not released and few details were available. Officials said the person was found outside but was confirmed to have a home. "This is a somber reminder that cold weather is dangerous for anyone outside who does not have the right gear to stay dry and warm," Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said on Tuesday, Dec. 28. "If...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaverton schools shifting quarantine policies in 2022

The district will implement a test-to-stay program, providing on-site tests for students who are exposed to COVID-19Students at Beaverton School District will be returning to the classroom as the omicron variant of COVID-19 brings more uncertainty to the New Year. The variant — now accounting for more than 70% of new infections, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — is twice as infectious as the delta variant that drove high case counts in the summer and fall, according to a study led by Alejandro B. Balazs of the Ragon Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. A D...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

My view: Oregon, counties should settle timber issues collectively

Litigation sets up winners and losers; negotiations can benefit all sides of this issue.On Dec. 13, the Legislature met in a special session and addressed a number of key issues, including providing rent assistance to tenants and housing providers who have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. But a number of other critical items were also taken up. These included much-needed support for those trapped in the abysmal human trafficking connected to drug cartel-supported illegal marijuana grows in southern and central Oregon, while directly attacking the cartel-supported growers. And in classic Oregon form, we are supporting refugees from Afghanistan,...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

