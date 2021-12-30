VTDigger’s 2021 year in photos

While 2020 was a year of isolation, 2021 brought scenes of adaptation. During the second year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vermonters worked hard to return to some degree of normalcy. We masked up, gathered outside and socially distanced at concerts and fairs. We got vaccinated at nation-leading speed. Yet we learned throughout the fall that the pandemic was hardly over — and that the problems it highlighted, including a severe housing crunch, were far from solved.
Continued vigilance about the coronavirus also inspired deep divisions. One photo , by VTDigger’s Glenn Russell, seemed to capture the dynamic. While two women protest school mask policies outside a Hinesburg high school, a masked student riding by on the bus gives them a sharp reply: her middle finger. The shot quickly went viral and resonated with millions. “If I could sum up the pandemic in a photo,” wrote Vermont pediatrician Rebecca Bell, “it would be this one.”
We are optimistic that there are opportunities to meet conservation and housing goals on a single piece of property. We are actively exploring ways to get creative and make a housing-conservation project happen.
At the very least, Vermont should give state employees the choice to select a defined contribution plan, rather than being boxed into what the state tells them.
Despite his national success, Wood never forgot his hometown. In 1895, he hosted the official opening of the T.W. Wood Gallery, which still exists in Montpelier.
Three key lessons: Cost matters. Make things simple and hopeful. And Vermont can build on the success of these investments.
Announcing a collaborative reporting project for Vermont's students, from the Underground Workshop, in partnership with the Vermont Energy Education Program
Much of the state’s new climate plan requires legislative action, and though lawmakers are unable to consider all of its recommendations this session, they plan to make headway with the plan’s big-ticket items.
With five councilors unsure whether they’ll run again, the 12-member body could get a major shakeup when eight of its seats are on the ballot in March.
To date, roughly 90 Afghan refugees have arrived in Chittenden County and Montpelier. Others are expected to be resettled in southern Vermont.
One pharmacist noticed the tests becoming largely unavailable once the federal and Vermont governments started distributing them for free. Another noticed the shortage starting in October, when the tests became generally available to the public.
Most current laws fail to require Covid noncompliers and the rest of us to responsibly exercise our rights. This speeds Covid to many more of us.
We have the infrastructure here and millions of dollars in federal Covid money is pouring in — we just need to put our heads together to get people housed.
Another 22 staffers are symptomatic and awaiting results. According to the Vermont Department of Health, the Killington outbreak is the largest it’s aware of in the state.
Mifepristone and misoprostol — the drugs that enduce abortion until 11 weeks of pregnancy — now are accessible via mail. For Vermont, this could mean more seamless abortion access in rural parts of the state, but some say they are concerned about safety.
Wild landscapes offer people a place to recognize humanity’s role within the whole community of life and likewise offer a place to practice humility, respect and restraint in reciprocity with nature. These ideas are largely forgotten by the dominant culture today.
We may not be able to rewire those who find pleasure in torturing and harassing wildlife for "sport," but we will never stop speaking out for the innocent lives they take. Wildlife only has us.
The state’s health commissioner discusses the contagious new Covid-19 variant, the changing paradigm of tracking the pandemic, and the role of public health in a wide-ranging crisis.
Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak, who runs Covid-19 modeling for the state, is a key figure in Vermont’s battle against the pandemic.
The latest figures from the state Department of Corrections show that since the rollout of its Covid-19 booster program earlier this month, 494 of the 866 people in custody eligible for the shot have received one.
Health officials attributed most current cases in the state to Delta but said the highly mutated new variant may soon outstrip Delta.
