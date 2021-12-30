ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: CT Sets Daily Infection Rate Record Of Over 20 Percent; New Deaths Reported

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOKvJ_0dZPKwLY00
Here's the latest COVID-19 update in Connecticut. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate topped 20 percent, marking a new record as the Omnicom variant continues to torment the state.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state administered 37,891 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in 7,704 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The 20.33 percent infection rate shattered the previous record after it sat at 17.78 percent the previous day.

Eighty-three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which now has reported 9,160 virus-related deaths.

Hospitals continue to be threatened by the number of new COVID-19 patients being admitted, with 38 more reported overnight, bringing the total to 1,151 statewide.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,861,481 first doses administered as of Dec. 30, while 2,529,899 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A total of 990,314 COVID-19 booster shots have also been put into the arms of Connecticut residents.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 30:

  • 65+: >95 percent
  • 55-64: >95 percent;
  • 45-54: 88 percent;
  • 35-44: 89 percent;
  • 25-34: 83 percent;
  • 18-24: 77 percent;
  • 16-17: 82 percent;
  • 12-15: 75 percent;
  • 5-11: 34 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

  • Fairfield: 137,944 (2,355 deaths);
  • New Haven: 131,526 (2,342);
  • Hartford: 122,565 (2,696);
  • New London: 35,683 (522);
  • Litchfield: 22,188 (371);
  • Middlesex: 18,670 (414);
  • Windham: 17,640 (248);
  • Tolland: 14,423 (211).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: More CT Schools Switch To Remote Learning

Several more school districts in Connecticut have shifted their schedules amid the winter COVID-19 outbreak of new infections. With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, some districts in Connecticut announced that they will be going remote or delaying start times to help curtail the spread of the virus. Schools impacted include:
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Stratford School District Announces Closure

A school district in Fairfield County will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, and Tuesday, Jan. 4, as a result of COVID-related staffing challenges. The Stratford Public School system said that "This will position us to allow impacted staff members and students to receive current test results and potentially complete their quarantine for a safer return."
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Daily Voice

LIGHTS OUT: 60,000 Maryland Residents Lose Power

More than 60,000 power outages have been reported in Maryland due to the wintry weather, according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. The current number of outages is 60,345 but that number is expected to grow as the snow continues to fall. The snow has also cancelled hundreds of...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Tolland, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Daily Voice

These Maryland Schools Are Closed Due To Snow

Due to the winter weather, schools and government offices are closed or delaying start times in Maryland. Up to a foot of snow was possible across southern parts of the state. The following is a list of closures and delays, according to. :. Schools Closed. Anne Arundel County Schools. Baltimore...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Police In Maryland Announce 'Snow Emergency'

Maryland State Police say snow emergency plans are in effect in several counties due to the winter storm blasting through the state. When snow emergency plans are in effect Maryland law requires motorists to operate vehicles that are equipped with snow tires to do so as designated by the manufacturer or equipped with chains.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Daily Voice

3 NJ Walmart Stores Close Due To COVID

Three Walmart stores across New Jersey have closed due to COVID-19. The latest store to close was in Manville (Somerset County), which was shut temporarily Sunday for cleaning, NJ Advance Media reports. It was expected to reopen Tuesday, Walmart officials told the outlet. The Linden Supercenter closed last week after...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ct Sets Daily#Omnicom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Veteran Under Investigation In Beacon

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating the death of a beloved veteran who was stabbed to death on Christmas Day.Dutchess County resident Rene ‘Scout’ Vivo, age 65, a longtime resident of Beacon, died on Saturday, Dec. 25 after being stabbed in Beacon.The City of Beacon Police, which did not …
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Englewood Health Opens Urgent Care Center

Englewood Health has opened a new urgent care center. Located at 35 Nathaniel Pl., in Englewood, Englewood Health Urgent Care at Englewood provides adult and pediatric urgent and non-urgent medical care seven days a week, with extended weekday and weekend hours available. At Englewood Health Urgent Care at Englewood, healthcare...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
187K+
Followers
33K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy