COVID-19: CT Sets Daily Infection Rate Record Of Over 20 Percent; New Deaths Reported

Connecticut's daily COVID-19 positivity rate topped 20 percent, marking a new record as the Omnicom variant continues to torment the state.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state administered 37,891 COVID-19 tests within the past 24 hours, resulting in 7,704 laboratory-confirmed cases.

The 20.33 percent infection rate shattered the previous record after it sat at 17.78 percent the previous day.

Eighty-three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut, which now has reported 9,160 virus-related deaths.

Hospitals continue to be threatened by the number of new COVID-19 patients being admitted, with 38 more reported overnight, bringing the total to 1,151 statewide.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest states to roll out their COVID-19 vaccines, with 2,861,481 first doses administered as of Dec. 30, while 2,529,899 have completed the vaccination process with both shots.

A total of 990,314 COVID-19 booster shots have also been put into the arms of Connecticut residents.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Dec. 30:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: >95 percent;

45-54: 88 percent;

35-44: 89 percent;

25-34: 83 percent;

18-24: 77 percent;

16-17: 82 percent;

12-15: 75 percent;

5-11: 34 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield: 137,944 (2,355 deaths);

New Haven: 131,526 (2,342);

Hartford: 122,565 (2,696);

New London: 35,683 (522);

Litchfield: 22,188 (371);

Middlesex: 18,670 (414);

Windham: 17,640 (248);

Tolland: 14,423 (211).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

