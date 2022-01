(BPT) - Americans are feeling more hopeful about the upcoming year, at least when it comes to their finances. This year, more than 62% of Americans feel optimistic about the future despite the unknown, which includes concerns about inflation and rising costs. In addition, 72% are confident they'll be in a better financial position in 2022, according to Fidelity Investments' 2022 New Year's Financial Resolutions study. Among the next generation, those ages 18-35, this number is even higher, at 81%.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO