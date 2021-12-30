Madras HS teacher chosen for new ‘Band Directors’ Marching Band’ at Tournament of Roses Parade

Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation Float in Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade salutes America's band directors, 280 of whom are marching in a new 'Band Directors Marching Band'

(Update: Adding video, interview with McFarlin)

PASADENA, Calif. (KTVZ) – Madras High School music teacher Jared McFarlin will join counterparts from across the country on New Year’s Day in an unprecedented entry in the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade – a marching band made up of band directors from all 50 states.

A custom-designed, animated float will lead the Band Directors Marching Band, 280 strong from all 50 states and Mexico.

McFarlin has been a high school band director for nine years, including seven at Madras High, where he's responsible for bringing marching band back after a decades-long hiatus.

The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, is the sponsoring organization behind the project. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.

The parade entry will convey the theme, “America’s Band Directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

McFarlin, who will be playing alto sax, is the sole Oregon representative in the marching band and "is expected to represent the state of Oregon," the organization said.

“To be able to honor what I do and what so many other music educators do in such a cool way, in such a visible way is really neat,” he said in a school district feature article .

McFarlin, who applied in hopes of making the band, told NewsChannel 21, "I've always been involved in marching band, ever since junior high, and it's just been a really big dream of mine to participate in this.

"This is kind of one of those parades, similar to Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, that it's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Yeah, it's a dream come true for me," he said.

During his time at Madras High, McFarlin has led the Music Department to success, including a championship win at the 2017 WorldStrides Heritage Festival in San Diego.

The Madras High Band recently held a winter concert, its first concert in two years. McFarlin also serves as the school's choir teacher and, as of this year, theater teacher as well, and all three programs took part in the concert.

Prior to his time in Madras, McFarlin taught at Lone Peak High School in Big Sky, Montana, after relocating from Washington state.

"The extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors are well known to their students, to parents and to school teachers and administrators," the organization says.

No matter where they teach and work—public and private schools, colleges and universities, the military, community bands—dedicated music educators and leaders work long hours to not only teach and direct music, but to teach life itself.

Students' lives in particular are positively changed by a motivational leader who taught, inspired and mentored them.

Nationally known, innovative band director Jon Waters will direct the Band Directors Marching Band, the marching configurations and the music for the New Year’s Day 5.5-mile Rose Parade route. He will also direct performances of the band in the Pasadena area.

Selection of applicants for the band were conducted by a committee of the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation.

Five Distinguished Band Directors have been selected to represent all of America’s band directors and music educators and have been invited to ride on our float. They are Janelle Guirerri, Tom Landes, Tim Lautzenheiser, James Swearingen and Alfred Watkins.

More details can be found on the Saluting America’s Band Directors website, BandDirectorSalute.org .

