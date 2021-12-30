Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of heavy rain

Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to announce that he has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the threat of flooding from additional rainfall this weekend.

Most of the state will see heavy rain on Saturday. Then, a cold front is expected to drop temperatures below freezing by Sunday evening, bringing the potential for snow or ice.

The Governor has directed the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the state’s response and prepare for resources to be activated. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will coordinate with all county and local emergency management officials and provide updates.