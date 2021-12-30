ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, WV

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of heavy rain

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhHLr_0dZPKS3s00
Gov. Jim Justice

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice took time out of his remarks about COVID-19 to announce that he has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia due to the threat of flooding from additional rainfall this weekend.

Most of the state will see heavy rain on Saturday. Then, a cold front is expected to drop temperatures below freezing by Sunday evening, bringing the potential for snow or ice.

The Governor has directed the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate the state’s response and prepare for resources to be activated. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will coordinate with all county and local emergency management officials and provide updates.

Comments / 1

DespiseDems
3d ago

this = dump a trillion tons of salt on the road... never repair drainage structures or any water problems to divert water or ice just waste money so the WVDPH can be happy getting O.T. while destroying our vehicles... seems everyone but me has plenty of money to buy $60,000 cars anyway

Reply
2
Related
Lootpress

Snow moves into mid-Atlantic; federal offices closed in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was blowing into the nation’s capital on Monday, closing government offices and schools. As much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow was forecast for the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland through the afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Winter Storm Warnings in effect for Southern West Virginia

(LOOTPRESS) – Snow is on the way tonight into early Monday for Southern West Virginia. A fast-moving storm system will move by to our south tonight into Monday morning, spreading snow northward into southwest Virginia, southern West Virginia, and the West Virginia mountains. This could cause hazardous travel conditions...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Officials prepare for flood

CHARLESTON WV (LOOTPRESS)– Kanawha County Emergency Management officials report that they have been working with the National Weather Service to receive updates regarding the potential weather for New Year’s Weekend. A flood watch has been issued for midnight tonight through Sunday morning, with a predicted 1to 2 inches...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Justice, WV
Government
City
Justice, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

WVa officials warn of message scam over COVID vaccine status

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status. The Department of Health and Human Resources said it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

West Virginia town getting clean water for the new year

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (AP) — Residents of one West Virginia community have something to look forward to in 2022: after more than 10 years of having to boil water, they are being connected to a new water system, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports. Many of the current water systems in...
KEYSTONE, WV
Lootpress

The December 2021 tornado outbreak, explained

The tornadoes that ripped across the central and southern U.S. late in the evening of December 10, 2021, were notable in many ways. The thunderstorms and tornadoes they produced traveled far — sometimes far more than 100 miles — and the impacts were widespread. NOAA’s National Weather Service has confirmed 61 tornadoes as of December 18. The very fact that tornadoes of this intensity struck in late autumn, rather than in the spring and summer when thunderstorms and tornadoes are more likely, is remarkable.
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Skeletal remains found in West Virginia National Forest

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, Sergeant A.D. Teter was led to human skeletal remains, located deep in the National Forest, in the northern Seneca Creek area, of the Monongahela National Forest. The remains were discovered by hunters and were undisturbed. Based on items located at...
UPPER TRACT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Heavy Rain#Emergency Management#State Emergency
Lootpress

Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes

DENVER (AP) — Mike Guanella and his family were relaxing at their Colorado home and looking forward to celebrating a belated family Christmas later Thursday when reports of a nearby grass fire quickly turned into a concerning pre–evacuation notice and then within minutes into an order to leave immediately.
COLORADO STATE
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy