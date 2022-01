A NYPD police officer was shot in the head while he was asleep in his car, CNN reports. The off-duty cop had just finished working an 8-hour shift at a New Year’s Eve event in Central Park until 2:30 a.m., and was scheduled to work again at 7 a.m., when he was struck by a bullet while parked in a lot at a Manhattan police precinct. He chose to sleep in his vehicle because there weren’t any vacant beds in the NYPD dormitories.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO