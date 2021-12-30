ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests banning Democrats who move to red states from voting

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SW9d3_0dZPKEww00

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Wednesday suggested temporarily barring Democrats who move to red states from voting, in what she called a "national divorce scenario."

Greene took issue with Democrats moving from blue states to red states and suggested they need a "cooling off" period before being allowed to vote.

"After Democratic voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida," she wrote on Twitter. "Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period."

Greene made the comment in response to a tweet from Pedro Gonzalez, an editor at the conservative Chronicles magazine and a fellow at the right-wing Claremont Institute. Gonzalez suggested "actively discriminating against transplants like this through legislation."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"They shouldn't be able to vote for a period, and they should have to pay a tax for their sins," he tweeted.

Greene said that Gonzalez's suggestion would be "possible in a National Divorce scenario" between red and blue states.

Greene hosted a Twitter poll in October asking her followers if the country should have a "national divorce." Though more people supported staying together than splitting up in her unscientific survey, Greene used the numbers to claim the country's divisions have become "irreconcilable."

"So many people talk to me about how divided our country is and how it's irreconcilable," she said in an interview with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in October. "I've been hearing that from so many...about dividing the country between Republican and Democrat states."

Bannon pushed back on Greene's suggestion but she insisted that the poll was a "wake-up call" for "Republicans who refuse to act like Republicans, and not just the Democrats."

She echoed that sentiment on Twitter.

"So many people tell me daily how devastated they are over the state of our union on every level, and I completely share their utter disgust and heartbreak for the condition of our country," she wrote in October. "National Divorce is talked about often privately, but not publicly, so I took a poll."

She doubled down again after her comments on Wednesday, writing that "we Republicans don't want your blue votes ruining our red home states."

Greene's House colleagues accused freshman congresswoman of calling for civil war.

"There is no 'National Divorce' either you are for civil war or not," tweeted Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. "Just say it if you want a civil war and officially declare yourself a traitor."

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., urged his followers not to "ignore" Greene's rants.

"I want you to see what a GOP-run country looks like. They will take your right to vote if you don't agree with them. MTG may sound batty but she's not kidding and she has [House GOP leader] Kevin McCarthy fully behind her," Swalwell wrote.

"The most popular national Republicans are openly advocating for an end to American democracy," tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. "This isn't fringe anymore. This is mainstream Republican thinking, folks."

Comments / 20

Cynthia Davis Snead
1d ago

This woman is a mental case. Hate for people of color running so deep she's about to lose her mind because what she wants will never happen . The devil got her soul .

Reply(1)
7
DC Nubián
1d ago

People who agree with her bulls**t, traitorous attitude should be, with her first, banished to Greenland along with your generalísimo who wanted to buy the land.

Reply
2
Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene slams College Republicans for "happy Kwanzaa" message

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out on Twitter over a post by the national College Republicans wishing followers a happy Kwanzaa. "Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," the conspiracy theorist wrote as millions of Black people kicked off the weeklong holiday. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Washington Post

Schumer says Senate will vote by Jan. 17 on changing rules if GOP continues to block voting-rights legislation

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told colleagues Monday that the chamber would vote no later than the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on changing Senate rules if Republicans continue to block voting-rights legislation. The announcement of the planned action by Jan. 17 represented Schumer’s strongest endorsement yet of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Ruben Gallego
The Independent

Schumer tells Senate that Democrats will take up voting rights, consider filibuster change

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking the most significant step yet in the Democrats’ push to pass voting rights legislation.In a letter to members of the Senate on Monday, the Democratic leader said that the Senate would once again take up the issue, and if legislation were to be blocked by Republicans once again he warned that his caucus would move to begin debate on a change to the chamber’s filibuster rule.Two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, are on the record as opposing any changes to the filibuster that would allow legislation such as the John Lewis...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Red States#Republicans#Democratic#Claremont Institute#Crash Course#National Divorce#Trump
CBS News

The "Big Lie" and the dangers of denying election results

Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to "find" enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
cobbcountycourier.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene seems to consider Florida a separate country

Move over Duchy of Grand Fenwick! The “FREE Republican state of FLA” has been declared. Using the terminology usually reserved in modern times for sovereign nations, Marjorie Taylor Greene declared the “FREE Republican state of FLA” despite roughly 48 percent of the population voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election.
FLORIDA STATE
thewestsidegazette.com

GOP Candidate Mellissa Carone Says Government Wants To ‘Eliminate The White People’ With Critical Race Theory

Basically, Mellissa Carone is just another indication that Republicans have trapped themselves into a corner where it will be peddling anti-intellectualism and racism to its base of racist idiots for the foreseeable future. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. At this point, it’s not even much of a controversial thing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
atlantatribune.com

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Kwanzaa ‘A Fake Religion’

As millions of Americans celebrated the first day of Kwanzaa on Sunday (December 26), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green condemned the holiday on Twitter. In response to a “Happy Kwanzaa” tweet from the College Republican National Committee, Rep. Greene tweeted, “Stop. It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy