Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 37 points to pace six in double figures as the Miami Heat fended off the Houston Rockets 120-110 Friday at Toyota Center. Butler shot 12 of 21 from the floor and 11 for 11 from the free-throw line to lead the Heat, who had their previous game with the Golden StateWarriors postponed due to a lack of available players. Against the Rockets, Miami relied on a balanced attack as Tyler Herro had 16 points, six rebounds and nine assists while Kyle Guy, fresh off signing a 10-day contract, tallied 17 off the bench. Omer Yurtseven posted a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Heat.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO