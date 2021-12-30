Car crashes into tree in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a tree Thursday in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A driver lost control of their car on Farrow Parkway near Forbus Court, according to Vest. One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. The person is expected to survive.

Vest said traffic is backed up in the area.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

