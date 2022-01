Antonio Brown was the topic of the league on Sunday following his mid-game temper tantrum at MetLife Stadium during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the New York Jets. Here’s how the situation unfolded: With his offense driving down the field and his team trailing the Jets by two touchdowns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown abruptly took his jersey off, then his shirt and gloves and tossed them into the crowd. He then ran off the field, stopping in the endzone to wave towards the visiting Buccaneers fans in an exit that may mark the end of his bizarre NFL career.

