See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency. The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO