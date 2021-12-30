See first official snow measurement and why water officials are cautiously optimistic

This week's winter storm didn't just bring 10 inches of snow to parts of Duluth, it also resulted in the city's first official snow emergency. The City of Duluth declared a snow emergency Tuesday — the first snow emergency in its 165-year history as a city. That means no vehicles can be parked on the 120 miles of newly designated snow emergency routes in the city until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the final day of the snow emergency.
California’s mountain snow holds 160% of the water it normally does this time of year, state water officials announced Thursday, marking a strong start to the drought-stricken state’s traditionally wet winter season. Still, it’s too early to determine whether California will see enough rain and snow in the months to come to put a dent […]
Last week water officials from Nevada and two other Colorado River states said they would reduce their draws from the ailing waterway. Now they need to make that happen. Water leaders in Nevada, Arizona, and California signed an agreement to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years.
Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige laid out his biennial state budget on Monday, Dec. 20, restoring programs and resources that had been stripped away during the last two pandemic years, adding resources in others, and otherwise painting a picture that the worst of the dire COVID-19 economy is in the rear view.
Despite recent storms, Folsom Lake isn’t even two thirds full, and California remains mired in a multi-year drought that’s left its biggest reservoirs even emptier. Nonetheless, starting early Tuesday the federal managers of Folsom Dam began letting out a substantial amount of water into the American River through Sacramento, prompting warnings from local authorities to be mindful of rapidly rising, swift-moving water.
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
California has become engulfed in another winter surge of COVID-19, with the state health department’s first post-Christmas update showing test positivity quadrupling in the past two weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant grows dominant. California Department of Public Health officials reported nearly 87,000 new cases in a Tuesday...
Thousands of military families displaced for the holidays try make the most of their situation. Many families displaced due the Navy’s tainted water line are living in hotels across the island, spending holidays away from home. ‘A financial disaster’: Red Hill water crisis could prevent, even halt some construction...
A surge in new COVID cases over the last week has state health officials asking residents to be cautious this holiday season. Gov. David Ige and state Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char on Friday urged residents to be cautious this holiday season, and celebrate responsibly — in light of a new surge in COVID cases in the islands.
(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Tuesday is officially winter and supposed to start at precisely 10:59 a.m. EST, meaning 8:59 a.m. MST in Arizona and 7:59 a.m. in California. This otherwise known as the winter solstice. This will begin the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern...
MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials are continuing to monitor water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. The International Lake Ontario- St. Lawrence River Board has confirmed that Lake Ontario is currently above the long-term average by 34 centimeters or 13.4 inches. According to the Board, September...
Modesto is providing free rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests to city residents for as long as the supply lasts. The city received 360 test kits Monday from Stanislaus County, part of more than 22,000 test kits the county has received from the state. Deputy City Manager Caluha Barnes said Modesto will...
The last week of 2021 is looking wet and cold in the Modesto area, with the National Weather Service predicting rain and issuing a freeze watch. After a Sunday that was mostly dry, another storm moved in overnight. As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Modesto Irrigation District had measured nearly a half-inch of rain in downtown since midnight.
A roughly 50-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Placerville and Meyers that had been closed due to snow since Sunday reopened to traffic Monday evening, but authorities strongly discouraged mountain travel Tuesday as weather conditions created extreme delays. Caltrans also reopened eastbound Interstate 80, to passenger vehicles and essential commercial...
Utah saw the most COVID cases in a single day on December 30, with over 2000 in Salt Lake County and nearly 5000 statewide, prompting the Director of Salt Lake County's Health Department to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted--or get COVID.
