iPhone workers ate rotten food in rat-filled dorms

One of the things that bothered me about working in the foodservice industry for so long, was the amount of food wasted every single day at the end of a shift. This TikTok video posted by user @aidenshaw142 shows hundreds of donuts being thrown away at closing time. This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to practices such as these across the United States, and with so many needy people out there, it really stings to watch it go to waste.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO