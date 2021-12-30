iPhone workers ate rotten food in rat-filled dorms

Miracle Mile Deli has been proudly serving pastrami sandwiches for 72 years, but the pandemic has Josh Garcia’s restaurant in “survival mode.”. “What we’re seeing is the normal products that we’ve been able to get ahold of easily, like chicken tenders, we can’t get a hold of,” Garcia said. Small businesses and restaurants across the region are struggling to stay afloat because of supply chain shortages and price hikes as they compete with Walmart, Amazon and other powerhouses for products to fill shelves and pantries. They also compete for workers to fill essential staffing positions.
