iPhone workers ate rotten food in rat-filled dorms

businessnorth.com
 3 days ago

Indian women assembling Apple iPhones had to survive off worm-infested food while living...

www.businessnorth.com

inputmag.com

Workers at Indian iPhone plant detail wormy food, sleeping on floors

Earlier this week, a Foxconn production facility in India was put on probation following a widespread bout of food poisoning that sent more than 150 workers to the hospital. New details about the Chennai plant’s shortcomings have now emerged, thanks to six women who spoke to Reuters about their experiences at the facility.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone plant shutdown: Rats, food crawling with worms, toilets without running water

We’re today learning more about what prompted the Foxconn iPhone plant shutdown in southern India – and it makes for truly gruesome reading. We learned yesterday that Apple ordered Foxconn to suspend production at the plant, and placed the company on probation, until it resolved problems with living conditions in the company dormitories. It’s only today, however, that we’re getting the full picture of just how appalling those conditions were …
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone production in India again disrupted as Apple acts on worker complaints

IPhone production in India has again been disrupted as a result of worker complaints. Assembly was suspended at a Wistron plant last year following a riot over underpaid wages, and production has now been halted at a Foxconn plant after Apple upheld complaints about worker accommodation. It is common in...
BUSINESS
foodsafetynews.com

Employees of iPhone manufacturer suffer food poisoning in India

More than 250 people fell sick and 150 were hospitalized in India this past week after eating food provided by an employer that makes iPhones, according to multiple media reports. Local media quoted a statement from Alby John, collector in Tiruvallur, in the state of Tamil Nadu, India, saying there...
CELL PHONES
mactrast.com

Indian iPhone 12 Production Halted Following Protests Over Food Poisoning

IPhone 12 production at the Foxconn factory in India has been halted, due to protests over food poisoning at the plant. Reuters reports that Foxconn’s manufacturing plant near Chennai in southern India is set to remain shut this week after protests by workers. Protestors reportedly blocked a major highway...
CELL PHONES
