El Paso County, CO

Mako Medical offers free PCR testing at four locations in El Paso County

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Mako Medical is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing at four community-based locations in El Paso County at the Citadel Mall, Chapel Hills Mall, El Paso County Public Health South in Fountain, Colo. and at the corner of Old Meridian Road and Chicago Avenue in Falcon, Colo.

No insurance or appointment is required, although for faster check-in and processing times, click here for pre-registration. These testing locations will produce results within 48 hours of sample collection typically.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, testing providers in El Paso County reported an average of 3,387 PCR tests daily over the last week, an increase of 28% from the previous seven-day period.

The four sites in El Paso County will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. All sites will operate normal hours on New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, resuming normal hours on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

Directions and regular operating hours for the four sites are as follows:

  • Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. E, Colorado Springs, CO (south of JCPenney): Seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Chapel Hills Mall, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO (southeast parking lot): Seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • El Paso County Public Health South, 6436 U.S. Highway 85-87, Fountain, CO (enter from Fontaine Blvd.): Seven days a week, 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Falcon testing site at intersection of Old Meridian Rd. and Chicago Ave: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

These community-based testing sites are in addition to PCR tests that may be available at medical providers throughout the county. Additional information on testing providers is available here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

