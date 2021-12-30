Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 17

New Orleans releases their Thursday injury report in preparation for a week 17 battle with the Panthers.

The 7-8 New Orleans Saints host the 5-10 Carolina Panthers this Sunday. New Orleans released their first official injury report of the week on Thursday.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

DID NOT PRACTICE

Terron Armstead, LT (knee)

Tre'Quan Smith, WR (chest)

Ty Montgomery, WR/RB (back)

LIMITED PRACTICE

Marcus Davenport, DE (shoulder)

Mark Ingram, RB (knee)

Nick Vannett, TE (ankle)

Cameron Jordan, DE (not injury related)

Carl Granderson, DE (not injury related)

FULL PRACTICE

Taysom Hill, QB (finger)

Remember that the Saints were without 21 players in last Monday's loss to Miami because of Covid protocols. Many of those players have already been activated for this Sunday, with several more likely in the next two days.

Veteran FS Marcus Williams and C Erik McCoy were added to the Reserve-Covid list earlier this week.

Pro Bowl RT Ryan Ramczyk, who has missed the last six games, was not listed on the injury report because he's not yet been activated from the Reserve-Covid list.

For the Panthers, four notable players popped up on their injury report this afternoon.

Stephon Gilmore, CB (groin-DNP)

Cam Erving, LT (calf-DNP)

Juston Burris, S (groin-limited)

Jermaine Carter, LB (groin-limited)

Earlier this week, the Panthers also added DE Brian Burns, LB Haason Reddick, LB Shaq Thompson, and DE Marquis Haynes to their Reserve-Covid list.

The Saints need to sweep their final two contests for a shot at a fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

