OAKLAND, CA — Tarot in Pandemic and Revolution, a unique art-and-poetry collaboration, was just released by Nomadic Press, a community-based nonprofit in Oakland and Brooklyn that advances the works of intentionally marginalized voices. Inspired by a lucid dream, Peruvian-born visual artist, poet, and curator Adrian Arias invited 67 visual artists and poets with connections to the San Francisco Bay Area to create original work addressing the current moment. The inspired pairing launches as interest in the tarot is at an all time high. One Washington Post source estimates that sales have doubled in the past five years and tripled during the pandemic, and the Guardian and Vogue have written about the rise in tarot and other forms of spiritual guidance as coping mechanisms during these uncertain times.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO