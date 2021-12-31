ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

By Rebecca Thomas and Samuel Lovett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azomI_0dZPHuTT00

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst.

With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff.

Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of cases amid a shortage of rapid tests. On Thursday health secretary Sajid Javid admitted in a letter to MPs that lateral flow supplies would continue to be “constrained” for two weeks.

Mr Javid’s warning comes as number of Covid-19 positive patients in hospital jumped by 1,000 for a second day running reaching a total of 11,452 on Thursday.

A further 189,213 lab-confirmed infections were recorded in the UK in the 24 hours up to 9am on Thursday, another record rise in Covid cases. The government said a further 332 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid, although that figure includes a backlog of hospital deaths in England in the five days from Christmas Eve.

During a call this week, the message from NHS England to hospital chiefs was that they should “prepare for the worst but hope for the best,” according to sources.

NHS England leaders reportedly highlighted the “increasing rate” of admissions and said services were likely 10 days away from the peak.

Hospital chiefs and clinicians told The Independent they are fearful that the delivery of care will be seriously impacted in the coming days as the spread of Covid-19 in hospitals intensifies, leading to mass outbreaks among staff and patients, the closure of wards and cancelled operations.

Nearly 4,000 fewer daily operations are currently being conducted across the NHS due to rising pressures from the Omicron wave, analysis suggests, while the rate of Covid hospitalisations for England appears to be tracking modelled scenarios produced by government scientists.

The strain on healthcare services is set to be exacerbated by the increasing spread of Covid-19 within hospitals. NHS insiders have told The Independent they have tackled “multiple outbreaks” over the past week, while some trusts have been forced to close entire wards.

The warning comes as New Year’s Eve celebrations between people who have not been able to test themselves were described as “perfect” for spreading coronavirus by a leading scientist.

Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think it’s very worrying indeed.

“We know the situations in which transmission happens and fortunately I don’t think we are facing the sort of lockdown that was necessary in order to cope in the very earliest part of this year.

“But we do know that crowding together in poorly ventilated spaces, particularly if you are shouting over loud music, is absolutely perfect in terms of transmitting this very, very highly transmissible virus.”

Government data shows that the number of patients catching Covid in hospital is also continuing to soar. Out of 9,731 people reported to be in hospital with Covid in the seven days to 28 December, 1,942 acquired the virus after being admitted for another health issue.

This means the hospital-acquired infection (HAI) rate for England has increased to 20 per cent, having been around 10 per cent before the emergence of Omicron, and is high as 25.9 per cent for London.

One senior doctor in Birmingham said “we certainly are having more issues with Covid-19 outbreaks on wards”, adding that its spread was impacting planned operations, constraining bed capacity and forcing rising numbers of staff into self-isolation.

The doctor said if they were to test positive for Covid, their department would have “no one else left” to manage it, with the majority of other senior doctors off sick. One hospital lead in London said they’d had to manage “multiple outbreaks” last week and move patients around to keep wards open.

Rory Deighton, senior programme lead for acute care at the NHS Confederation, said: “Health leaders are seeing that Omicron is markedly different from other strains of coronavirus, with an enhanced level of transmissibility leading to case rates they have never seen before, especially in London.

“In this environment and even with the best infection prevention and control measures, sadly it’s inevitable that the risk of hospital-acquired infections will increase. The impact of the current wave is being felt in the NHS’ ability to deliver care for non-Covid patients.”

According to a health service tracker produced by the University of Birmingham, there were 3,755 fewer operations on Wednesday than usually seen at this time of year before Covid.

Data published by University Hospitals Birmingham, one of the largest trusts in the country, showed on Thursday it had more Covid positive patients across its four hospitals than any time during the pandemic.

“The very sharp rise in hospitalisations across London and England are early indicators of what’s to come,” said Dr Deepti Gurdasani, epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London.

“Mixing over Christmas will have worsened this, especially given even those who are vaccinated/boosted are now more vulnerable to being infected with Omicron compared to Delta. We’ll see the consequences of mixing in a couple of weeks.

“Even if some admissions are incidental, and some down to nosocomial spread, all of these will ultimately contribute to significant pressures on the system, and patient outcomes.”

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Nhs England#University Hospitals
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Mass Covid deaths and full intensive care units are likely ‘now history’ in UK, scientist claims

The mass fatalities and packed intensive care units marking the coronavirus pandemic’s first year will likely not be repeated in the UK as a result of Covid-19, a scientist advising the government has claimed.Professor Sir John Bell, regius professor of medicine at Oxford University, told The Independent that vaccines based on early iterations of the virus appear to have remained highly effective at protecting against severe disease and deaths from subsequent waves driven by new variants.“The horrific scenes that we saw a year ago – intensive care units being full, lots of people dying prematurely – that is now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

France suffers Europe’s highest EVER daily Covid case total at 208,000 with 70% of intensive care patients unvaccinated

FRANCE has seen Europe's highest ever daily Covid cases after recording 208,000 new infections in the last 24 hours. Health officials are scrambling to roll-out the booster program with Omicron responsible for a massive spike in infections - but hospital admissions are still well below the peak seen during the first wave of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Reducing self-isolation to five days must be backed by evidence, NHS chief says

Any decision to cut the Covid self-isolation period to five days “would have to be based on very clear evidence” that it will not drive a rise in infections, an NHS leader has said.Matthew Taylor chief executive of the NHS Confederation, acknowledged staff absence “is a huge issue for the NHS right now” but said the case for amending isolation rules further needs to be made clear.At present, people who receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven of their self-isolation period – with tests taken 24 hours apart – no longer have to stay indoors...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m a doctor – seeing anti-vaxxers storm an NHS facility made me feel sick

I’m a doctor – I’m also writing this while at the peak of a Covid infection. It’s a struggle – even triple-vaccinated, it is pretty unpleasant. But that’s not why it’s so hard to explain exactly the nature of the lump in my throat upon watching a group of anti-vaccine protesters storm a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes yesterday (they thought it was a vaccination centre, the fools).They had been led on the so-called “freedom rally” through the town by Piers Corbyn, who wasn’t in the footage – but he was pictured on the rally along the...
PROTESTS
The Guardian

Up to 90% of Covid patients in ICU are unboosted, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has urged people to get their booster vaccine as he said up to 90% of those in intensive care had not had their third Covid jabs. On a visit to a vaccine centre in Milton Keynes, the prime minister said people should enjoy their new year celebrations while taking extra precautions such as ventilation and testing, and he urged people to take up the offer of a third dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

411K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy