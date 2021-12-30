ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams, Ravens have 4-game streaks in opposite directions

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFN2a_0dZPHoQL00
1 of 2

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) at BALTIMORE (8-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox.

BETTING LINE: Rams by 3½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Rams 8-7; Ravens 7-8.

SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 5-2.

LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Rams 45-6 on Nov. 25, 2019, at Los Angeles.

LAST WEEK: Rams beat Vikings 30-23; Ravens lost to Bengals 41-21.

RAMS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (24), PASS (6), SCORING (6).

RAMS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (6), PASS (22), SCORING (T-15).

RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (12), SCORING (16).

RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (1), PASS (32), SCORING (20).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Rams plus-3; Ravens minus-10.

RAMS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Sony Michel has come on strong during their four-game winning streak. He excels after contact with his hard-nosed running style, but the Rams need to keep him healthy this week. With Darrell Henderson on injured reserve, they might head into Baltimore with two running backs recently returned from major injuries as his only backups: rookie Jake Funk and 2020 leading rusher Cam Akers, who is highly unlikely to play at all.

RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: Baltimore activated CB Jimmy Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Ravens need as much help as possible for a decimated secondary that allowed Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow to pass for 525 yards last week.

KEY MATCHUP: The Los Angeles secondary vs. whoever Baltimore’s QB is. Lamar Jackson could be back for the Ravens after missing two games with an ankle injury. Baltimore backup Tyler Huntley also returned from the COVID-19 list this week. The Ravens allowed 72 points over the past two weeks, and it’s likely they’ll have a hard time stopping the Rams as well, so Baltimore may need to score quite a bit to win.

KEY INJURIES: Rams NT Greg Gaines had surgery on his hand this week, but is expected to play wearing a cast. ... S Taylor Rapp popped up on the injury report this week with a shoulder problem. He is the Rams’ second-leading tackler. ... C Brian Allen is expected to play despite a knee injury that forced him out of last week’s win at Minnesota. ... Jackson returned to practice this week for the Ravens but was limited, at least at first. ... Several Baltimore defensive players were activated from the COVID-19 list, including LBs Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston and S Geno Stone.

SERIES NOTES: The last time these teams met, the Ravens routed the Rams behind five touchdown passes by Jackson. ... Baltimore has won four straight in the series and is 3-0 against the Rams under John Harbaugh.

STATS AND STUFF: The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win and an Arizona loss. ... Cooper Kupp of the Rams has 1,734 yards receiving, which puts him seventh on the NFL’s single-season list. He could pass several people ahead of him this weekend. Calvin Johnson (1,964) holds the record, followed by Julio Jones (1,871), Jerry Rice (1,848), Antonio Brown (1,834), Isaac Bruce (1,781) and Charlie Hennigan (1,746). ... Kupp’s 132 receptions are fifth on the single-season list, behind Jones (136), Brown (136), Marvin Harrison (143) and Michael Thomas (149). ... Los Angeles DL Aaron Donald has 12 sacks this season. He’s the only player in the league with at least 11 in each of the past five seasons. ... Baltimore has lost four straight, equaling its longest skid under Harbaugh. ... Ravens TE Mark Andrews has 1,187 yards receiving, 14 shy of the franchise record set by Michael Jackson in 1996. Andrews has at least 100 yards receiving and a touchdown in three straight games, tying Jimmy Graham in 2013 for the longest streak by a tight end in league history.

FANTASY TIP: It’s obviously a promising week to have Kupp, and given the state of Baltimore’s secondary, Odell Beckham Jr. could be due for a big day as well.

___

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Jalen Ramsey punches Rams teammate in bizarre scuffle

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a fight during Sunday’s game against Baltimore. But instead of getting into it with his opponents, Ramsey went after one of his teammates. Not even three minutes into the game, Ramsey shoved Rams safety Taylor Rapp in the face during a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s brutally honest reaction to question about 3 turnovers in Rams’ win vs. Ravens

Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams Ravens#Bengals 41 21
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
turfshowtimes.com

Rams vs. Ravens: How to Watch, Streaming, Game Time, and Betting Odds

Fresh off of clinching their third playoff birth in four years, the Los Angeles Rams now seek their first division crown since 2018 when they head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the injury ravaged Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two clubs 2-5 with the last match-up coming in the form of a dominant 45-6 performance in favor of Baltimore.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
NFL
OCRegister

Ravens vs. Rams staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 17 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 17 game between the Ravens (8-7) and Los Angeles Rams (11-4) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Rams 30, Ravens 17: Considering where the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense was in Week 2, this might be the best team the Ravens will face all season: explosive on offense, disruptive on defense and strong on special teams. A healthy Tyler Huntley is preferable to a hobbled Lamar Jackson, but there’s still only so much this offense can do without its Pro Bowl quarterback. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey have talked this week about how much the Ravens’ blowout in 2019 stuck with them, and this looks like a nice revenge spot. The Ravens’ best hope for an upset (and a playoff pulse) is getting the wasteful version of Matthew Stafford.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy