New York Road Runners’ Midnight Run returns with new year

NEW YORK, N.Y. – If you’re looking to do something a little more active than sitting on your couch this New Year’s Eve, grab those running shoes; the New York Road Runners’ Midnight Run is back after it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

When the clock strikes midnight, fireworks are lit at the starting line in Central Park and off the runners go.



Ted Metellus, vice president of events for NYRR, says small modifications and changes are happening.

“One of which is all participants, volunteers, and staff will all have to show proof of vaccination which is the process that’s going on here prior to picking up their bibs,” Metellus said.

Participants lined up outside the NYRR Run Center in Midtown before it opened to get their bibs.

Hillary Woodward will participating for the sixth time and she was first in line. There are multiple things she’s looking forward to.

“The fact that it’s returned and that everyone must be vaccinated especially since we’re in such tight quarters in the starting corrals,” Woodward said.

Masks will be required for runners at the starting and finish lines but not on the course.

First-timers Jennifer Hurford and Liz Salib are ready to step – or run – into 2022.

“What a way to bring in the new year,” Hurford said. “It’s been a tough 2021 and why not do something fun and push yourself and feel like you’ve achieved something right off the bat?”

Salib said it felt like starting the new year off “on the right foot.”

Ben Sandell’s run the New York City Marathon, but getting back into it on a regular basis is a personal goal.

“After the last two years of being inside, I really wanted to get back out and do something for myself and get back into the running community,” Sandell said.

The four-mile run has been taking place for 42 years. The first was in 1979 and it’s one of the longest running events for NYRR.

Even though the big celebration at the end won’t be there, the sparkling cider will.

Participants have until New Year’s Eve at 10:15 p.m/ to pick up their bibs at the NYRR Run Center in Midtown. They will not be able to pick it up on-site in Central Park.

