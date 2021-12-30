St. Clairsville High School grad cheers in the 2021 Cotton Bowl

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- One of St. Clairsville High School’s very own alumni is cheering on the sidelines in the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

Alexi Kindler just graduated in 2020, and now she’s a University of Cincinnati cheerleader.

Kindler’s been cheering for 15 years. In high school, she was on the Varsity Cheer Squad for four years and won four OVAC titles as well as four State Titles. In 2020, she was named NCAA All-American Cheerleader.

At just 20-years-old, she’s accomplished a lot, but to Kindler, nothing beats representing the Valley in one of the biggest games of the year.

“It’s really awesome to be representing the Ohio Valley. Cheer has always been something that’s been a huge part of my life, and, you know, going to a huge stadium, cheering on one of the best teams in the nation, has been a dream of mine since I was little, so I’m really excited to have the opportunity to do so.” Alexi Kindler, St. Clairsville High School alumna

Kindler’s Cincinnati cheer team has been working hard since summer. They cheer for basketball, football, volleyball, and have a competition team.

Kindler says she can’t wait for her team to show off their skills at the playoffs tomorrow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.