The Dallas Mavericks have been to the NBA playoffs six of the last nine seasons, but they have not won a playoff series since Dirk Nowitzki helped Dallas win their one and only championship in 2011. Luka Doncic is the present and future of this team and with him, they definitely have a shot to become a championship contender once more, but that does not seem to be the case this season.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO