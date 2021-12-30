ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA postpones Nuggets-Warriors game

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone watches a replay. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is postponing Thursday night’s game in Denver between the Nuggets and Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Nuggets don’t have the required minimum of eight available players, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter).

As we outlined earlier Thusday, the Nuggets had three players – Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji – enter the health and safety protocols. The team also has four players – Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, PJ Dozier and Markus Howard – out with long-term injuries.

If everyone else had been good to go, Denver would still have 10 players on hand — or even 11, if Davon Reed signed his new 10-day contract prior to tip-off. However, Vlatko Cancar (non-COVID illness), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), Monte Morris (knee) and Austin Rivers (thumb) were all listed as questionable on the afternoon’s injury report — if all of them were deemed unavailable, the Nuggets would have only had six or seven healthy players.

The Nuggets will likely look to complete another hardship deal or two besides Reed’s before their next scheduled game on Saturday in Houston.

This postponement is the 11th of the NBA season, as our tracker shows. All of those postponements have occurred since Dec. 14.

