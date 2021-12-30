ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson C-123 board of education notes

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the Dec. 15 meeting of the Jefferson C-123 Board of Education:. The board selected Stephanie Turpin as the local John T. Belcher Memorial Scholarship winner. The scholarship is sponsored annually by Future...

Mehlville Board of Education approves 2022-2023 academic calendar

The Mehlville Board of Education approved the district’s 2022-2023 academic calendar at its meeting Dec. 16. The first day of the 2022-2023 school will be Monday, Aug. 22. Each year, a committee of 25 to 30 teachers, parents, community members and district administration meet to develop the calendar before submitting it to the board for final approval. The 2022-2023 calendar has 1044 hours of students attendance, which equates to roughly 174 days of school, said Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Brian Smith.
Sault Area Board of Education recognizes employees

SAULT STE. MARIE — During the Sault Area Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13, two employees at the district were recognized for their hard work. Jessica Rondeau-McCarthy, principal of Sault Area Middle School, recommended Susan Wagner as teacher of the month. She teaches special education and reading intervention classes at the middle...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
West Liberty-Salem Board of Education Honors Outgoing Board Members

The West Liberty-Salem School Board met last night. Superintendent Kraig Hissong recognized outgoing board members David Cline and Chris Moell for their service and dedication to the district. Kindergartners and first graders enjoyed a visit from several therapy dogs brought to the school by Karen Zeigler and her crew from...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Asheville City Board of Education Votes to Close Asheville Primary School

During Asheville City Board of Education’s regular meeting on December 13, important updates were made concerning the school community. In a 4-1 vote, the Asheville City Board of Education accepted the Asheville Primary School Study. And, in a 3-2 vote, the Board voted to close the school beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Adrian Board of Education To Begin Interviews For Superintendent Position

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Board of Education has selected five candidates to interview for the superintendent position during a recent special meeting. The board is in the process of doing a superintendent search for the replacement of Bob Behnke who will be retiring next year. The interviews will...
ADRIAN, MI
CCSD Board Of Education Reinstates Graduation Requirements Suspended At Start Of Pandemic

The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education voted last night (Monday) to reinstate three board policies that were suspended during the spring semester of the 2019/20 school year due to the pandemic. Those polices all fall into the 500 series, some of which deals with graduation requirements for Carroll High School (CHS) students. During their April 2020 meeting, the board voted to suspended these requirements, such as the minimum number of total credits and in specific content areas, when the remainder of the school year was called off as the state entered the early stages of the pandemic, and the policy has remained inactive since. While the polices were suspended during the 2020/21 school year, school officials note it had a negligible, if any, effect on graduating seniors. The board unanimously agreed to reestablish the graduation requirement policies without any changes.
CARROLL, IA
A night of celebration at Freeport’s Board of Education meeting

The Dec. 8 Freeport Public Schools’ Board of Education meeting was full of holiday cheer and astounding congratulations for the academic and athletic excellence of Freeport’s high school students. Opening the meeting, Freeport High School Principal Giselle Campbell-Ham introduced the Caprice String Ensemble, who performed a holiday classical...
FREEPORT, NY
South Side Education News & Notes

NEW FRANKLIN — The Manchester Local Schools Board of Education (BOE) approved routine items at the Dec. 21 board meeting. These items included: the 2022-23 school year calendar; the creation of two new fund accounts for building projects; and advertising for bids for the purchase of a new school bus.
NEW FRANKLIN, OH

