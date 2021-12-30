ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Hits New Single Day Record Of 21,137 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Reaches New Peak

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 21,137 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday, a new single day record. The previous...

Mass. Department of Correction loses almost 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID vaccine mandate

The Massachusetts Department of Correction lost nearly 200 workers over Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate, which required more than 40,000 Executive Department employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in mid-October, MassLive has learned. Earlier this month, MassLive reported the DOC had fired at least 60 people, including correction...
LIST: These Massachusetts Cities & Towns Have Mask Mandates In Place As COVID Cases Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Ashfield Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Buckland Cambridge Canton Carlisle Charlemont Chelsea Concord Conway Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Granby Greenfield Hadley Hamilton Heath Lancaster Lawrence Lee Lenox Lexington Lincoln Littleton Lowell Lynn Manchester-By-The-Sea Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Medford Montague Newburyport Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Plymouth Provincetown Rowe Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville South Hadley Stockbridge Sudbury Swampscott Waltham Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester
State Rejects Massachusetts Teachers Association’s Call To Close Schools Monday For COVID-19 Testing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Teachers Association want schools to stay closed Monday so teachers and staff can use the day for COVID-19 testing, but the state said Friday that’s not going to happen. Most schools are still re-opening as scheduled Monday following the holiday break. Because of the testing shortages around the county, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending out a total of 227,000 rapid, at-home test kits to every school district this weekend. But, DESE said the tests, which were supposed to arrive on Thursday, have been delayed by supply chain constraints. The state is hoping teachers...
Gov. Baker Defends Massachusetts' COVID Testing Abilities Amid Surge

Gov. Charlie Baker defended his administration's COVID-19 testing efforts as long lines continue to stretch at testing sites while cases surge in Massachusetts. Taking questions from reporters after riding the new Green Line Extension train from Lechmere Station to Union Square and back again, Baker pointed to the fact that Massachusetts is the state conducting the second-most tests per capita nationwide.
Massachusetts Ranked #1 as Best State to Raise a Family, But What Cities?

WalletHub did a study ranking the best and worst states to raise a family in 2022… and Massachusetts came in at the top of the list at #1. In addition to ranking #1 overall, Massachusetts also ranked #3 for education and child care, #6 for affordability, #9 for family fun, #10 for healthy and safety, and #21 for socio-economics. More specifically, it ranked #4 for lowest infant mortality rate.
