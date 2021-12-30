Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Not on injury report

Minutes before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs changed starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s status to questionable due to a calf injury. According to those with eyes on the field — like NFL Network’s James Palmer — Brown injured his calf during pre-game warmups.
The Chiefs suffered a pair of significant losses on their offensive line early in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. At least one of them appears to be a long-term injury. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon on Sunday.
Antonio Brown stripped his uniform off and left the field in a surreal scene during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game on Sunday, and we may now know what set him off. According to Bucs radio sideline reporter TJ Rives, Brown was benched by Bruce Arians prior to quitting...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New York with a 28-24 win over the Jets, but they will board their team flight home short a player. In the third quarter, star wideout Antonio Brown took off his shoulder pads, his shirt and other equipment before exiting the field in a strange manner.
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
Tom Brady had a viral meltdown during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 shutout loss against the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL apparently warned the veteran quarterback not to let it happen again. During Monday’s episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast, Brady said he received a warning from the...
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. Fast forward a few days later, and the team had a major update on his status for Week 17. Arians has cleared protocols and will be on the Buccaneers’ sideline for Sunday’s game...
We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to. Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.
Antonio Brown apparently didn't feel like playing any more on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession, Brown just took off his jersey and pads and jogged to the locker room while waving to the crowd. It was bizarre. Check this out:. The...
The lifeblood of the Alabama Crimson Tide offense this season has been wide receiver Jameson Williams. The former Ohio State player has torn up every defense he’s played against, being quarterback Bryce Young’s main target all season. Williams has been on kickoff return duty this season as well...
As the Miami Dolphins are on the doorsteps of being officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is now growing talk on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Still, for the second-year passer, he is simply focused on what he can control, which...
The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which means they have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18 if they choose to go that route. Aaron Rodgers and company almost certainly will not play the entire game, but it sounds like they will see some action.
Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, that seems to be the reality. Things went exceptionally poorly for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as a huge matchup against the Cardinals with big-time playoff implications resulted in a pretty ugly loss. To make things worse, though, they also lost a key weapon with the postseason looming.
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered some tough injury luck as the regular season winds down. But the offense could be getting two of its premier playmakers back for Sunday’s game. According to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, it’s possible both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown could return to the...
