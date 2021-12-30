ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs' Lucas Niang: Not on injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Niang (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Thursday's injury report. Niang didn't suit...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs lose Orlando Brown, Lucas Niang; Joe Thuney moves to left tackle

Minutes before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs changed starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s status to questionable due to a calf injury. According to those with eyes on the field — like NFL Network’s James Palmer — Brown injured his calf during pre-game warmups.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered torn patellar tendon

The Chiefs suffered a pair of significant losses on their offensive line early in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. At least one of them appears to be a long-term injury. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, offensive tackle Lucas Niang is believed to have suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon on Sunday.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Bengals#Steelers#American Football
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Jadeveon Clowney News

Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC on Sunday night, with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. The Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions will be for stats only, but Aaron Rodgers and Co. are planning on playing. The Packers’...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Significant News About Head Coach Bruce Arians

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced that head coach Bruce Arians tested positive for COVID-19. Fast forward a few days later, and the team had a major update on his status for Week 17. Arians has cleared protocols and will be on the Buccaneers’ sideline for Sunday’s game...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja’Marr Chase after Bengals’ thrilling win

We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
NFL
NBC Sports

After Antonio Brown refused to enter game, Bruce Arians told him to get out

So why did Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown leave the field during the game? His head coach told him to. Via Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bruce Arians said that he was trying to get Brown to enter the game, and that Brown refused. Arians tried again, and Brown refused again. At this point, Arians told Brown to get out.
NFL
The Big Lead

Antonio Brown Lost His Mind and Quit the Buccaneers Mid-Game

Antonio Brown apparently didn't feel like playing any more on Sunday. In the middle of the third quarter, during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers possession, Brown just took off his jersey and pads and jogged to the locker room while waving to the crowd. It was bizarre. Check this out:. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shares true feelings on future in Miami

As the Miami Dolphins are on the doorsteps of being officially eliminated from playoff contention, there is now growing talk on whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Still, for the second-year passer, he is simply focused on what he can control, which...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt LaFleur gives hint about Packers’ Week 18 playing time plans

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, which means they have the luxury of resting their starters in Week 18 if they choose to go that route. Aaron Rodgers and company almost certainly will not play the entire game, but it sounds like they will see some action.
NFL
FanSided

Michael Gallup injury: Jerry Jones gives brutal update on Cowboys wideout

Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup left Sunday’s loss with a knee injury and fans feared the worst. Unfortunately, that seems to be the reality. Things went exceptionally poorly for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon as a huge matchup against the Cardinals with big-time playoff implications resulted in a pretty ugly loss. To make things worse, though, they also lost a key weapon with the postseason looming.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Bengals’ Huge Win

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals notched one of the biggest wins of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Kansas City Chiefs with a last-second field goal. With the win, the Bengals clinched the AFC North, securing a playoff berth in Year 2 of the Burrow era. Burrow’s girlfriend,...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Insider Has Telling Update On Mike Evans, Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have suffered some tough injury luck as the regular season winds down. But the offense could be getting two of its premier playmakers back for Sunday’s game. According to Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman, it’s possible both Mike Evans and Antonio Brown could return to the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy