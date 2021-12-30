ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Bay Head Year in Review

By Anthony Garcia
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oy2Nj_0dZPFxlY00

BAY HEAD — A borough initiative to address flooding and the threat of resulting contamination along with efforts to improve facilities and minimize COVID-19 risk at Bay Head Elementary School were among the developments that made news during 2021.

January

During its virtual reorganization meeting, the council welcomed James W. Gates Jr. and Jennifer Barnes-Gambert, who were sworn into their first and fourth three-year terms on the governing body. Councilman Doug Lyons was unanimously elected by the six-member council to serve as council president.

The Bay Head Board of Education welcomed Christine Hesse to her first three-year term as a board member. Shannon Curtis was elected as president of the five-member board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting. Laurie Considine was reappointed as board secretary and Patricia Christopher was reappointed as business administrator.

Officials with the Bay Head Preservation Alliance provided an update on the long-anticipated Bay Head Groin Repair Project. The estimated $1.5 million project involves the rebuilding of five beach groins that extend vertically toward the ocean along the beachfront, from Osborne Avenue to Chadwick Street. It is designed to establish a fully functioning groin field, which officials said will help reduce sand erosion and potential wave damage.

February

Winter Storm Orlena left the beachfront in “terrible” condition and caused serious flooding through the center of the borough, officials said. “Our beach is a mess,” Mayor William Curtis said. “The beach really got hammered.” Police Chief William Hoffman agreed, telling The Ocean Star, “Our beaches are terrible. A lot of the surf cut into our current dunes that are there and pretty much farther than we have had before, so we had to close down the walkovers because the drop is so big down to the beach.”

The board of education accepted a $10,000 donation from a local family to be used to benefit the students and staff at the K-8 school. “Thomas and Lesly Grady are a new family to Bay Head School, although not new to Bay Head, and they have generously made a donation of $10,000 directly to the Bay Head School for the use and benefit of the students,” Board President Shannon Curtis said.

The Bay Head Borough Council has awarded a contract to APCO Paving Co. for the Bayberry Lane, Egbert Street & Club Drive Road Improvements Project. According to the resolution six bids were received for the project. “The Bayberry Lane, Egbert Street, Club Drive Road Improvement Project includes the milling and pavement overlay of the entire length of Bayberry Lane from Club Drive to the eastern terminus, Egbert Street from Clayton Avenue to western terminus and Club Drive from Bridge Avenue to Metcalfe Street,” Borough Administrator Chris Parlow told The Ocean Star.

March

Bay Head was designated as a Healthy Town by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute for the second time since the program’s inception. “I think it is a marvelous tribute to our [Bay Head Life] chairperson Meryl Clement and her committee … to be recognized in a year that was truly unusual and that put a lot of people in a stressful mode with COVID-19, so I congratulate Meryl and her committee,” Mayor William Curtis told the borough council during its March meeting.

The borough environmental commission formed a new flood-mitigation sub-committee aimed at studying and highlighting ways to address flooding in the municipality.

The Bay Head Board of Education has adopted its preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which would see the average household pay approximately $98 more in school taxes this year.

The Bay Head Borough Council has approved an application for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from Ocean County to improve handicap access along various streets in the borough.

April

Atlantic Pier Co., Inc. has introduced amendments to its Bay Head Shopper’s Village application, including a reduction in the height of its proposed building and the elimination of a retail unit.

The Bay Head Improvement Association [BHIA] has set June 19 as the opening date for the beach season in the borough.

Borough officials took measures to prohibit the cultivation or distribution of marijuana or cannabis-based products in the borough by introducing ordinance 2021-08, which amends the borough’s land-use code to prohibit all classes of cannabis establishments, including cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers and delivery services from operating in the borough.

Hundreds of residents lined up around Twilight Lake along Twilight Road and Lake Avenue on Saturday, in a show of support for protecting the centerpiece of the local community, its surrounding wetlands and wildlife. The Concerned Citizens of Bay Head presented a “Hands Around Twilight Lake” event with the goal of raising awareness about the group’s efforts to redirect New Jersey Transit’s Bay Head Yard Substation Repair Project that is being built on the edge of the Twilight Lake wetlands.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

[sub_os]

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Spring Lake Heights 2021 Year in Review

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS – The borough soldiered on during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. JANUARY Two council members were sworn into office at the Spring Lake Heights Borough Council reorganization meeting on Monday. Incumbent councilman John Casagrande was sworn into his second term on council and freshman councilman Peter Gallo, who replaced former Councilman James Shuler, was also sworn in for his first term.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Brick Township 2021 Year in Review

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Court cases triggered by the issuance of zoning and housing violations for premises being used as a Jewish boys’ school marked the last months of 2021 and are carrying over into 2022.   Other headlines included the reelection of Mayor John Ducey and Hackensack Meridian hospital in Brick gaining university status as the renamed Ocean University Medical Center.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Amended traffic ordinance introduced by borough council

LAKE COMO — The borough council on Tuesday, Dec. 7, introduced an amended version of the traffic and flow ordinance  originally introduced on Nov. 9. The amended version removes Bradley and Greenwood Terrace from becoming one-way streets. Councilwoman Heather Albala-Doyle said, “After further review and meeting with the committee we would like to amend ordinance 2021-966 and we would like to pull Bradley Terrace and Greenwood Terrace portion from the current ordinance.”
LAKE COMO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Bay Head, NJ
Government
City
Bay Head, NJ
Star News Group

Bradley Beach: 2021 Year in Review

The year brought many changes to Bradley Beach, including the introduction of a new mayor, town-wide debate over on what to do with a former Methodist church building, and the acquisition of the iconic theater on Main Street by an entertainment group. JANUARY Larry Fox was sworn in as mayor of Bradley Beach on New Year’s Day, during the borough’s 2021 reorganization meeting.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Wall Township Public Schools close due to storm

WALL TOWNSHIP- Due to the impending storm and staffing concerns exacerbated by the forecast, Wall Township Public Schools are closed on  Jan. 3, 2022, with no virtual classes. Jan. 3 was previously scheduled to be a half day due to a rise in COVID-19 case numbers, no announcement has been made about classes going forward.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Borough introduces holiday display contest

BELMAR — Residents got into the holiday spirit this year by participating in the first-annual house-decorating contest sponsored by the borough’s recreation department.  Five judges reviewed 27 homes whose owners showed off their creativity during the town-wide contest. Judging took place the week of Dec. 13, and the four winners were announced at the Dec.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Delayed opening for Belmar Elementary due to snow forecast

BELMAR — Belmar Elementary School will have a delayed opening today, Monday, Jan. 3 due to the winter storm forecast. Students should report to the school at 10 a.m. The following message was posted on the school’s website late last night: “Due to the impending storm, Belmar Elementary School will have a delayed opening on Monday, January 3, 2022.
BELMAR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jersey Transit#Flood#Erosion#Bay Head Year#The Ocean Star
Star News Group

Wall planning board approves Target store

WALL TOWNSHIP — A new Target store is headed for the vacated former Kmart site on Route 35, following a Dec. 20 approval by the Wall Township Planning Board. The construction work necessary for the conversion is expected to be completed sometime in April, according to Nathan Golin, an architect and designer employed by Target for the project.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Lines reflect high demand for COVID-19 tests in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP — A walk-in testing site and several pharmacies in Wall Township struggled this week to accommodate the expanded number of residents seeking COVID-19 tests before their holiday celebrations. The City MD urgent care facility on Route 35 in Wall has at times had lines extending past neighboring storefronts at the shopping plaza there during this week leading up to Christmas Day on Saturday.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

First responders honored by borough council

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough’s first responders who were on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic were honored during the final mayor and council meeting of the year on Tuesday night.   The departments that were recognized were the Point Pleasant Beach Office of Emergency Management, Ocean Fire Company No.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Star News Group

Borough’s new horseshoe boardwalk unveiled

BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach paid tribute to the hardworking folks at the Department of Public Works for the newest section of the Bradley promenade with a ribbon cutting on Dec. 17. The newly renovated section of the boardwalk, aptly nicknamed the horseshoe for its U-shaped design, features two new gazebos on both its north and south ends.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Board of Adjustment opens hearings on Jewish high school

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Board of Adjustments held a special meeting on Monday Dec. 20 to begin the hearing regarding turning the property at 200 Van Zile Road into a Jewish boys’ school.  The Jewish congregation Kehilos Yisroel have issued an application to add a boys’ high school to the synagogue located on Van Zile Street.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Councilwoman Filippone honored at council meeting

LAVALLETTE — Councilwoman Joanne Filippone has been named Woman of the Year by the Ocean County Federation of Republican Women, and was honored at the Dec. 20 borough council meeting. Council President Anita Zalom said, “Every year, they [the federation] look around the whole county and look for a woman that is outstanding and a man that is outstanding and a young person that is outstanding and they honor them.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Star News Group

New brewery OK’d by Point Beach Planning Board

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The planning board approved an application from Hawthorne Shores, LLC for a brewery and a tasting room on Wednesday evening.  Board member Glen Paesano recused himself from the application. Eight members of the board were present to vote.  The brewery will be constructed on the former Point Bay Fuel property located at 334 Hawthorne Ave which is next to Route 35 north and adjacent to the train station parking lot.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Shade tree commission joins with DOT to beautify traffic islands in the borough

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Shade Tree Commission has recently been working with the New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] to plant trees and create pollinator gardens on the traffic islands on Route 35 North and South in the southern end of the borough.  “These gateway traffic islands are the first thing people see entering Point Pleasant Beach, and make a statement about the town.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Wall Township schools revise COVID quarantine policy

WALL TOWNSHIP — Following updated COVID guidelines from the New Jersey Department of Health on Wednesday, School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan notified parents that the district is shortening quarantines for students who test positive from 14 days to seven. “We will no longer require the 14-day quarantine previously recommended,” the superintendent wrote in a letter to parents and guardians dated Dec.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy