Bay Head Year in Review

BAY HEAD — A borough initiative to address flooding and the threat of resulting contamination along with efforts to improve facilities and minimize COVID-19 risk at Bay Head Elementary School were among the developments that made news during 2021.

January

During its virtual reorganization meeting, the council welcomed James W. Gates Jr. and Jennifer Barnes-Gambert, who were sworn into their first and fourth three-year terms on the governing body. Councilman Doug Lyons was unanimously elected by the six-member council to serve as council president.

The Bay Head Board of Education welcomed Christine Hesse to her first three-year term as a board member. Shannon Curtis was elected as president of the five-member board during the board’s annual reorganization meeting. Laurie Considine was reappointed as board secretary and Patricia Christopher was reappointed as business administrator.

Officials with the Bay Head Preservation Alliance provided an update on the long-anticipated Bay Head Groin Repair Project. The estimated $1.5 million project involves the rebuilding of five beach groins that extend vertically toward the ocean along the beachfront, from Osborne Avenue to Chadwick Street. It is designed to establish a fully functioning groin field, which officials said will help reduce sand erosion and potential wave damage.

February

Winter Storm Orlena left the beachfront in “terrible” condition and caused serious flooding through the center of the borough, officials said. “Our beach is a mess,” Mayor William Curtis said. “The beach really got hammered.” Police Chief William Hoffman agreed, telling The Ocean Star, “Our beaches are terrible. A lot of the surf cut into our current dunes that are there and pretty much farther than we have had before, so we had to close down the walkovers because the drop is so big down to the beach.”

The board of education accepted a $10,000 donation from a local family to be used to benefit the students and staff at the K-8 school. “Thomas and Lesly Grady are a new family to Bay Head School, although not new to Bay Head, and they have generously made a donation of $10,000 directly to the Bay Head School for the use and benefit of the students,” Board President Shannon Curtis said.

The Bay Head Borough Council has awarded a contract to APCO Paving Co. for the Bayberry Lane, Egbert Street & Club Drive Road Improvements Project. According to the resolution six bids were received for the project. “The Bayberry Lane, Egbert Street, Club Drive Road Improvement Project includes the milling and pavement overlay of the entire length of Bayberry Lane from Club Drive to the eastern terminus, Egbert Street from Clayton Avenue to western terminus and Club Drive from Bridge Avenue to Metcalfe Street,” Borough Administrator Chris Parlow told The Ocean Star.

March

Bay Head was designated as a Healthy Town by the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute for the second time since the program’s inception. “I think it is a marvelous tribute to our [Bay Head Life] chairperson Meryl Clement and her committee … to be recognized in a year that was truly unusual and that put a lot of people in a stressful mode with COVID-19, so I congratulate Meryl and her committee,” Mayor William Curtis told the borough council during its March meeting.

The borough environmental commission formed a new flood-mitigation sub-committee aimed at studying and highlighting ways to address flooding in the municipality.

The Bay Head Board of Education has adopted its preliminary budget for the 2021-2022 school year, which would see the average household pay approximately $98 more in school taxes this year.

The Bay Head Borough Council has approved an application for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from Ocean County to improve handicap access along various streets in the borough.

April

Atlantic Pier Co., Inc. has introduced amendments to its Bay Head Shopper’s Village application, including a reduction in the height of its proposed building and the elimination of a retail unit.

The Bay Head Improvement Association [BHIA] has set June 19 as the opening date for the beach season in the borough.

Borough officials took measures to prohibit the cultivation or distribution of marijuana or cannabis-based products in the borough by introducing ordinance 2021-08, which amends the borough’s land-use code to prohibit all classes of cannabis establishments, including cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers and delivery services from operating in the borough.

Hundreds of residents lined up around Twilight Lake along Twilight Road and Lake Avenue on Saturday, in a show of support for protecting the centerpiece of the local community, its surrounding wetlands and wildlife. The Concerned Citizens of Bay Head presented a “Hands Around Twilight Lake” event with the goal of raising awareness about the group’s efforts to redirect New Jersey Transit’s Bay Head Yard Substation Repair Project that is being built on the edge of the Twilight Lake wetlands.

