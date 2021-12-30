ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas for a Statement-Making Sendoff

By Billy Fong
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusie Straub Mueller Linea clutch, silver holographic, Italian python, $2,250, available at susiestraubmueller.com. The holiday marathon has almost reached the finish line: New Year’s Eve. Let’s be honest, 2021 was a bit of a grind, so let’s be slightly indulgent and decadent — what better way than dressing up a little?...

Ashanti Served in Silver Boots For Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Ashanti was a vision in white and silver for her performance for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve alongside rapper/singer Ja Rule. For her set, Ashanti wore a a mini white dress, with a matching fur coat and hat set and a stunning pair of thigh-high metallic silver boots. Ashanti has always been known for her shoe and style game; whether it be on the red carpet or performing on stage. The singer/songwriter has a shoe collection that boasts a wide variety of designers from Christian Louboutin to Sergio Rossi. Ashanti’s been known to rock an over-the-knee boot such as the one featured above; as well as, strappy high-heeled sandals, peep-toe pumps and a bevy of other heeled styles. With this pick, Ashanti certainly picked out the perfect pair of shoes to start off the New Year with. Try out Ashanti’s look yourself this season. Buy Now: Nine West Tacy 2 Over The Knee Boot, $168 (was $179) Buy Now: INC International Concepts Saveria Over-The-Knee Boots, $118.99 (was $199.50) Buy Now: Nine West Talya 3 Boot, $188.99 (was $199)  
The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
You'll Look So Good on New Year's Eve With This TikTok Outfit Inspo

The New Year’s Eve outfits posted to @faithinfashion’s TikTok all tend to have one thing in common. Regardless of which outfit you might choose from her video, you’ll be able to stand out in a crowd! The first one she’s wearing in her video is a long-sleeve, peacoat-style dress with fuzzy sleeves and a few buttons in the middle of her waistline. The second one is a sparkly tan-colored dress that reveals a whole lot of cleavage and a whole lot of leg.
Saweetie Slayed For Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC Special

Saweetie was looking real “Icy” during her performance for the NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party where she played a number of her top-charting hits, including  “Tap In” and “Faking Love” which she performed alongside singer Anitta. Well, we’re definitely tap, tap, tapping in to these fabulous looks Saweetie served on stage. Saweetie is looking sweet in this silver and pink ensemble; consisting of a long sheer skirt with a high slit, a holographic sparkling bustier, multiple “icy” jewelry pieces which perfectly coordinate with her microphone and a stylish close-cut haircut. The star of this outfit; aside from Saweetie herself,...
Kacey Musgraves Just Wore the New Year's Eve Outfit You've Been Planning in Your Head

Kacey Musgraves has put a bow on it, embodied silver bell(sleeve)s, and completely sleighed holiday dressing this season, as far as we're concerned. The singer-songwriter attended a party with her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, and wore an HVN frock made to stand out at any soirée. The Ashley minidress retails for $475 and shined even brighter teamed up with a pair of Mach & Mach bow pumps, thanks to her stylist Erica Cloud.
Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
How To Plan The Perfect New Year’s Eve Outfit To Exude Class & Confidence

With New Year’s Eve right around the corner, there’s no time like the present to start planning the perfect outfit that provides you with a boost of confidence. Almost everyone will pull out all of the stops on New Year’s Eve to throw the most amazing party in order to celebrate and welcome 2022, so you need to make the same amount of effort if you’re going to be the centre of attention! Fortunately, figuring out how to turn heads and wow your friends and family this new year doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might expect, as there are just a few key features that need to come together to form the most amazing outfit in no time at all. So, to find out more, simply read on.
20 Unexpected New Year's Outfits That Will Start the Year Off Right

Getting dressed for New Year’s Eve is a metaphor. It’s not about the event you’re attending or the movie marathon you’re queuing up. The outfit you wear embodies the optimism you have for the year to come. Think of dressing as the person you hope to be. If it’s a year for business moves, why not try out a matching suit set? If you’re ready to crank out a dozen Hinge dates in the hopes of meeting a partner, try a version of your first date outfit formula. If you’re ready to hunker in and take up crocheting, cuddle up with cashmere.
19 Outfit Ideas That Will Make Your Winter Puffer Jacket Feel Brand-New

There comes a point in winter when the prospect of dressing for the cold weather becomes downright abysmal. While it’s great to have tried-and-true winter staples (e.g., the puffer coat), dressing for endless days of rain, sleet, and snow can feel like living out the plot of Groundhog Day. If you too struggle to make your go-to puffer jacket feel as fresh as a gust of winter air, you’re in the right place. I’ve taken the liberty of rounding up 19 puffer-jacket outfits worth replicating. Whether you’re on the fence about investing in a puffer coat or want to make the one you already own feel like new again, you’ll want to pin the cold-weather outfits ahead to alleviate any future winter fashion ruts.
Glam up your New Years Eve with these fabulous outfits

The end of the year is near, and after how 2021 went, we all deserve to treat ourselves. Of course, now we are all watching the news of the spreading Omicron variant, which may be forcing a change in plans. But whether you’ve decided to stay home or are still planning to attend a party, New Year’s Eve remains a perfect excuse to get dressed up and celebrate. If you’ve waited until now to secure your end of the year look, we have your back. These online retailers have glamorous options for your night out.
5 fun and cheap ideas for 2022 New Year's Eve parties

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. After all the presents have been opened and holiday celebrations completed... New Year's Eve is right around the corner! Planning a 2022 New Year's Eve party might seem daunting after a month of decorating for the holidays and shopping for last-minute gifts. Don't worry -- we've got five fun and cheap ideas to quickly pull your end-of-the-year celebration together.
60 Best New Year’s Eve Dinner Ideas to End the Year Deliciously

Whether you're throwing a household New Year's Eve bash or staying up late to watch the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, you'll need some fun and festive New Year’s Eve dinner ideas to get you ready for the night ahead. After all, staying up 'til midnight means you'll need a hearty dinner or light bites to pass around all night. Whether you're planning a celebratory sit-down feast or a classic cocktail party, you'll need plenty of belly-filling ideas. From rich casseroles to colorful vegetarian ideas, we rounded up tons of delicious mains to keep you satisfied ‘til the clock strikes midnight.
Lizzo's Custom Looks Showed the Best of New Year's Eve Fashion

Lizzo has reminded us why we love her style. The pop star shared the chic looks that she wore to celebrate New Year's Eve this weekend. With the help of her longtime stylist Jason Rembert, the star donned three custom outfits that epitomized the classic New Year's vibe: sleek styling, modern cutouts, and different levels of shimmer, from makeup accents to an entire ensemble.
Get Ready for New Year's Eve With These Nail Art Ideas From TikTok

Anyone who’s going to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 with a fireworks show might totally appreciate the fireworks painted onto the acrylic nails from a TikToker named @bmakeuper. The nail tech creating this design chose to use a black base coat with white firework streaks in the front. She didn’t hesitate when it came to adding splashes of color though either. Some of the fireworks streaks are pink, blue, and even gold.
The New Men’s Trendsetters

Uncertain times like these have often impacted our mindsets and our wardrobes. But while our closets were driven by the need for comfort due to the onset of the pandemic last year, 2021 offered a fresh perspective on style. As the year progressed, the need to “dress to impress” swept the zeitgeist as the best dressed men of the world emerged back into our daily lives with a fresh take on men’s style. But who have emerged as those that truly influence us? New style stars have come to the forefront to tap into our idea of what makes a well-dressed...
Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
Lindsey Vonn is a Snow Bunny in Zipped Jumpsuit, Fluffy Hat & Ski Boots for Her First Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn dressed in ski-worthy style in Park City while presenting her Head Sportswear ski-wear collection, Legacy Line, in her debut fashion show. Vonn presented her first show in an all-white look, which included a white zip-up jumpsuit with a black zipper and stripe accents worn atop a matching zipped top. The ensemble was layered beneath a matching coat, which also featured a front zipper. Vonn’s look was complete with a white ribbed hat topped with fluffy pom-poms, creating a sporty and chic “snow bunny” look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E...
