ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

U.S. airline group seeks 5G wireless deployment delay near airports

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A U.S. trade group representing major passenger and cargo airlines asked the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday to...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AT&T, Verizon reject U.S. request to delay 5G wireless plans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of next-generation wireless technology. A joint letter Sunday from the telecommunications giants to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.
CELL PHONES
AFP

US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes

US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment. The officials say their priority has been "to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist."
OREM, UT
AFP

AT&T and Verizon rebuff US request for new 5G delay

US telecom giants AT&T and Verizon on Sunday sharply rebuffed a request from US authorities to again postpone their rollout of 5G networks to allow more study of possible interference with flight safety equipment. The US introduction of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon. After studying the request, the two telecom operators bluntly turned it down.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Industry
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Business
CNET

Airlines ask FCC to again delay C-band 5G rollout near airports beyond Jan. 5

Airline companies filed an emergency request with the Federal Communications Commission Thursday, asking to further delay the rollout of new 5G wireless service near airports until further studies can prove the signals won't disrupt critical airplane instruments. Airlines for America, which represents 11 US passenger and cargo airlines including Delta,...
ECONOMY
Popular Science

Why 5G has airlines so spooked

Travel has already been severely impacted by COVID-19, but air carriers are also worried about an issue with 5G. Photo by Martin Jørgensen on UnsplashWhat to know about the expansion of next-gen wireless networks and why the FAA and air carriers are concerned about it.
LIFESTYLE
Taylor Daily Press

U.S. airlines have warned of delays due to 5G

Airlines say the new wireless signals could disrupt the altitude of aircraft and equipment on helicopters. This makes it impossible to land in poor view and can cause a flurry of delays, diversions and cancellations. The Industry Association of Airlines for America fears that problems around 5G could cost the plane $ 2.1 billion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Verizon Communications#Auction#Reuters#At T
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is joining in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program

T-Mobile will join in on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through Assurance Wireless, its Lifeline Assistance brand. In its blog post, T-Mobile announced that households qualified for the program might be eligible to receive a discount on their internet service on certain plans. Eligible households may receive a $30 monthly discount and up to a $75 discount on tribal lands.
CELL PHONES
wibqam.com

Chevron delays return to office for office workers over Omicron

(Reuters) – Chevron on Thursday said it was postponing a scheduled January full return to office for its two largest U.S. work sites as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States. This week, the United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases based on the seven day...
INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

China Evergrande says construction resumes at 91.7% of projects

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Thursday in its Wechat account that 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Company Chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

3 Explosive Stocks to Buy in 2022

Taking a buy-and-hold approach to the right growth stocks can be a path to life-changing returns. Consider that a $1,000 investment in e-commerce services provider Shopify made just five years ago would now be worth roughly $32,000. With that kind of incredible performance in mind, a panel of Motley Fool...
STOCKS
wibqam.com

Brazil registers 28 COVID-19 deaths

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil registered 28 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 1,721 additional cases, according to data released by the nation’s Health Ministry. The South American country has now recorded a total of 619,133 coronavirus deaths and 22,293,228 confirmed cases. The numbers do not reflect data from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy