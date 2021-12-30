ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Are you eligible for the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program

By Kim Yonick
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqYBB_0dZPE97c00

(WFXR) — A new program will help keep people in their homes and ease mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures due to the pandemic.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Mortgage Relief Program that was launched statewide.

“Virginia is taking aggressive steps to help people stay in their homes,” said Northam. “Owning a home is the American dream, and this new program will help keep that dream alive.”

This program is similar to the Virginia Rent Relief Program, which has received national recognition for its success. These programs have provided more than $519.5 million in 106,621 rent relief payments for more than 76,500 households across the Commonwealth.

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles over safety issues

“Providing housing stability and supporting Virginia homeowners is of the utmost importance right now as we continue to advance our recovery efforts from the pandemic,” said Virginia Housing Chief Executive Officer Susan F. Dewey. “This program will protect homeowners at risk of losing their homes thereby strengthening our communities and our economy and improving the lives of many Virginians across the Commonwealth. Our mission is to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing and foster successful homeownership, and this program directly aligns with our goals by providing vital financial support to homeowners during a time of great need.”

To be eligible, you must have experienced a reduction of income or an increase in living expenses after Jan. 21. You also must currently own or occupy the property as the primary resident. There are also maximum income limits and other requirements. You can see the full list of requirements on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s website .

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

The funds from the program will be distributed to mortgage lenders and servicers, contracts for deed holders, country treasurers or local taxing authorities, property insurance companies, and homeowner and condominium associations. Under the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program, utility assistance will not be an eligible expense.

Applications are open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. You can apply on the Virginia Mortgage Relief website . or call 833-687-8677.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Small businesses fear pandemic relief funding will fall short without larger investment from Youngkin, lawmakers

As daily coronavirus cases reach new highs in Virginia, some small businesses fear pandemic relief will fall short and fail to adequately target funding towards the hardest hit industries. It's unclear if grant funding proposed by Governor Ralph Northam will be enough to meet the needs of existing applicants as lawmakers previously expected and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin didn't commit to a larger investment in a recent interview.
RICHMOND, VA
WFXR

New laws going into effect in Virginia in 2022

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVNS)– New laws will go into effect in the Commonwealth on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Virginia will become the fourth state to ban cosmetics testing on animals. This is a part of the Humane Cosmetics Act, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam. This act will also ban the sales of cosmetics that test on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia offers mortgage help to those impacted by pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has launched a Mortgage Relief Program to help homeowners who’ve been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the program Thursday. He said the state has received more than $250 million through the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide relief.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rental assistance programs thrive as appropriations bill hits first anniversary

Monday marked the first anniversary of the enactment of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which provided up to $25 billion under the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. While such milestones often pass with little notice, this legislation provided unprecedented funding for one of the nation’s largest rental assistance programs, even...
HOUSE RENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
wcmu.org

Nessel urges feds to address failures in mortgage aid programs

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined forces with a coalition of 20 attorneys general, pressuring the federal government to take "critical" action to help borrowers in the midst of a costly COVID-19 pandemic. Nessel’s office says this starts by addressing failures to implement mortgage restructuring programs to ensure those...
REAL ESTATE
tennesseestar.com

Plastics Manufacturer Expands in Virginia, Eligible for State Aid

A plastics manufacturer, Starplast USA, is setting up a new facility in Chesterfield County and will be eligible to receive state-funded assistance through multiple programs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. Starplast USA, which is a subsidiary of the Israel-based Starplast, will invest about $17.7 million for its new facility, which is...
VIRGINIA STATE
informnny.com

Some North Country households eligible for water assistance program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some households in the North Country may be eligible for a state-run water assistance program. The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance continues to be accepting applications. This emergency assistance program is funded through new federal resources.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Mortgage#Foreclosure#American#Commonwealth#Virginia Housing#Virginians#Wfxr News
bizjournals

Louisville expands eligibility for small business loan program

The Metropolitan Business Development Corp. has approved nearly $3.2 million in low-interest loans this year to assist small businesses. Submit a commercial real estate deal or project for the 2022 Commercial Real Estate Deals. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion...
SMALL BUSINESS
KTEN.com

Veteran Affairs Mortgage Loan Program

Originally Posted On: https://mortgagequote.com/veteran-affairs-mortgage-loan-program.php. Veteran Affairs Mortgage Loan Program U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Much like the Federal Housing Administration (FHA), the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs or a Veteran-Affairs Mortgage Loan Program has been around for decades to help the service members of the United States (and their spouses) become homeowners.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Tesla
Inc.com

You Could be Eligible for More Pandemic-Related Grants and Loans

Many businesses and individuals are lamenting the end of programs that have supported them financially through the pandemic. But the well isn't dry--there is a lot of money left in state coffers for small-business grants. As the year ends, businesses will lose the opportunity to apply for an Economic Injury...
CREDITS & LOANS
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
506
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy