Fleming County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Fleming by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 15:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 20:22:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northeastern Florida...and southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne; Western Charlton Gusty showers will impact portions of Nassau, northern Duval, Camden, Glynn, northeastern Brantley, southeastern Wayne and southeastern Charlton Counties through 300 AM EST At 210 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking gusty showers along a line extending from near Everett to 6 miles southwest of St. George. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, St. Marys, Kingsland, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Woodbine, Callahan and Jacksonville International Arpt. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Tidal areas in Cumberland County, New Jersey. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of tidal flooding is possible on Tuesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 03/09 AM 8.4 2.1 1.4 Minor 03/10 PM 7.4 1.1 2.0 None 04/10 AM 8.8 2.5 1.9 Moderate 04/11 PM 7.0 0.7 1.6 None 05/11 AM 7.9 1.6 1.3 Minor 05/11 PM 6.4 0.1 1.2 None
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-040315- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220104T0600Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220102T1715Z.220103T0330Z.220104T0000Z.NO/ 1008 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Muskingum River At Coshocton. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Water reaches low lying areas between Tuscarawas and Walhonding Rivers just upstream of the confluence of the two rivers. At 15.0 feet, Low areas are flooded and water reaches a few homes along Route 16 south of Coshocton and along County Route 1A north of Coshocton. At 16.0 feet, Flood waters begin to affect the Lake Park area along the Walhonding River and begins backwater flooding along Mill Creek north of Lake Park and along Route 83. Flood waters will begin to enter yards in low-lying areas along County Route 1A. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM EST Monday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 02/13/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Coshocton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Stillwater Creek At Uhrichsville affecting Tuscarawas County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Ohio Muskingum River At Coshocton affecting Coshocton County.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Evans, Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Long, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 23:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch is in effect. Thunderstorms can produce tornadoes suddenly, sometimes with little or no warning. Be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be ready to act quickly if severe weather is observed or a warning is issued. Target Area: Bulloch; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Long; Tattnall STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, EVANS, LIBERTY, BULLOCH, LONG AND TATTNALL COUNTIES At 1030 PM EST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Bellville to near Hagan to near Mendes, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of these storms include Glennville, Claxton, Pembroke, Hagan, Daisy, Bellville, Manassas and Groveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Fleming County, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 04:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Montgomery; Roanoke Flood Advisory In Effect for Eastern Montgomery and Western Roanoke Counties until 745 AM EST This Morning FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and west central Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Montgomery. In west central Virginia, Roanoke. * WHEN...Until 745 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 442 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in Shawsville, Elliston, and Iront and other rural areas of western Roanoke and eastern Montgomery counties. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the past couple of hours and additional heavy rainfall is likely. - Shawsville, Elliston, and Ironto is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Calhoun Run, Back Creek, Brake Branch, Bonys Run, Roanoke River, Big Bear Rock Branch, Lick Fork, North Fork Roanoke River, Dry Branch and North Fork Blackwater River. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shawsville... Bent Mountain Elliston-Lafayette... Glenvar Poages Mill... Elliston - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Camden, Gloucester, Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 10:09:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Salem WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Salem and Camden. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact travel through much of the day today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A very sharp northwest to southeast cutoff in snowfall amounts is possible across this portion of the warned area.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 23:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tuscaloosa WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one half inch with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of north-central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Oneida; Portage; Vilas; Wood SUB-ZERO TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS TONIGHT Lows tonight in central and north central Wisconsin will range from 5 below to 15 below zero. Wind chills will drop to 15 below to 20 below zero, with a few locations briefly falling to around 25 below zero. Make sure you dress in warm clothing if you will be outdoors for any length of time. Cover exposed skin to protect yourself from frostbite.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI

