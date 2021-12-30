ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Gives Update on Hair Loss, Alopecia

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith is continuing to document her struggle with hair loss. The actress and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes bald spots and hair loss, took to social media on Tuesday with a new update for fans, showing off her closely shaved hair...

CELEBRITIES

