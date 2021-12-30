ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday updates: Hundreds of homes destroyed by Marshall Fire, thousands of people evacuated

By Lanie Lee Cook, Alex Rose, Jenny Ivy, Sean O&#039;Donnell
 3 days ago

Note: This is an archive of Thursday’s live wildfire coverage. For the latest information, check our homepage on KDVR.com .

Live updates for Friday: Latest on Marshall Fire damage, evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency after wildfires in Boulder and Jefferson County forced more than 30,000 people to evacuate from their homes. The fires sparked when strong winds knocked down power lines around 11 a.m.

The Town of Superior and City of Louisville were been completely evacuated, as were some nearby neighborhoods, including the Interlocken area of Broomfield.

Here are the evacuation centers for multiple wildfires near Boulder

11:55 p.m.: All mandatory evacuation and pre-evacuation orders for Broomfield have been lifted. Evacuees may return home and those on pre-evacuation status no longer need to be on standby.

10:56 p.m.: There are no remaining evacuation orders outside of Boulder County, according to Westminster Police. This is specifically in reference to the Meadow View neighborhood.

Map: Fire evacuation zones and shelters

10:15 p.m.: Xcel Energy said it expects to end the controlled outages in the high country and San Luis Valley overnight.

The blackouts were put in place to help reduce the draw on the company’s natural gas system as crews work to extinguish the Marshall Fire.

“The duration of the controlled outages was longer than initially expected for many customers, so we thank you for your patience and for helping ensure our natural gas system can continue to serve all our customers,” Xcel said in a release.

10 p.m.: Please do not return to your homes and vehicles if you are under an evacuation order. Our crews in the field reported seeing several people heading toward the area where the fire is actively burning.

9:15 p.m.: All pre-evacuation orders for Arvada have been lifted. This is for the area from Highway 93 to Alkire Street between 96th Avenue and 82nd Avenue.

Photos: Dangerous fire prompts evacuations in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield

8:40 p.m.: The Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster is now under a mandatory evacuation order. According to Westminster police, there are about 19 homes in the neighborhood and officers went door-to-door earlier tonight notifying residents when a pre-evacuation order was issued.

8:15 p.m.: An air quality alert has been extended until noon tomorrow for areas in Boulder and Broomfield counties near the fire.

If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly

The Colorado Air Pollution Control Division said tomorrow’s snow showers should help decrease smoke levels.

Forecast: High winds slow tonight, then cooler with snow on New Year’s Eve

7:58 p.m.: A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for parts of Arvada north of 82nd Avenue between Highway 93 and Standley Lake. This includes Barbara Gulch, Rocky Flats and Big Dry Creek.

7:50 p.m.: The Meadow View neighborhood in Westminster is now under a pre-evacuation order. If you live in the area you should gather essentials like prescriptions, medical & pet supplies and important paperwork. If possible please alert neighbors and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

7:48 p.m.: The high wind warnings have all been canceled according to the National Weather Service. There are still some gusty winds expected, but NWS says the strongest winds are over.

7:20 p.m.: Westminster Dog Park and the Meadow View community, near 107th and Simms, are in the current pre-evacuation area. There are 19 homes in Meadow View that are in Westminster.

7 p.m.: The City of Broomfield announced that it has closed the library, community center and recreation center as a result of the fire. They are all closed until further notice.

6:40 p.m.: Broomfield has expanded its mandatory evacuation order to include the area south of Highway 128 between Simms Street and Indiana Street. This includes the Touchstone and Stonegate apartments.

Skystone remains in the pre-evacuation zone

6:20 p.m.: The evacuation centers at North Boulder Recreation Center, Rocky Mountain Christian Church in Longmont and the YMCA in Lafayette will all provide overnight shelter. The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management is working to get cots and food service organized at each location.

Additionally, the shelters have been set up as reunification sites for families to meet.

6 p.m.: The Boulder County Office of Emergency Management is asking anyone wishing to make a donation to reach out to the Community Foundation of Boulder County or the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming.

How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

New easy-to-find buttons for donating to the #MarshallFire or #MiddleforkFire funds and a place to request animal rescue. Find them at BoulderOEM.com and navigate to the Emergency Status page. Right at the top!

5:18 p.m.: Broomfield has ordered evacuations for everyone who lives west of Wadsworth Parkway between US 36 and 112th Avenue. This includes the Interlocken area.

Additionally, the Skystone neighborhood is on pre-evacuation order.

What to pack in case of wildfire evacuation

5:15 p.m.: More than 500 homes are believed to be lost including all 370 homes in the Sagamore subdivision and all 210 homes in the Old Town subdivision. There are also homes in other smaller subdivisions in Superior and Marshall that have been destroyed.

“The end won’t come until the wind subsides. This is the kind of fire you can’t fight head-on,” Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said.

5:10 p.m.: The state of emergency has qualified Colorado for federal Fire Management Assistance Grant money to help with the recovery once this fire is out.

5:02 p.m.: The Boulder County Sheriff said the fire is now estimated at 1,600 acres in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated parts of Boulder County.

At this time the sheriff said there is only one reported injury and no deaths, however, he said he would not be surprised if this changes because of the fire’s path through heavily populated areas.

Anyone looking for information on the fire can call the Boulder Office of Emergency Management at 303-413-7730.

4:55 p.m.: All patients and staff have been evacuated from Avista Adventist Hospital. A patient and associate line has been established for inquiries about loved ones and family: 303-661-1848.

4:50 p.m.: Rescuers in Arvada confirm that six people were injured, including two who were taken to the hospital when the roof of a discount tire center collapsed.

4:42 p.m.: The Mayor of Superior told FOX31 News he believes hundreds of structures have been destroyed by the fire so far.

Video: Mayor of Superior discusses destruction of homes, businesses

4:40 p.m.: The roof of a discount tire in Arvada has collapsed. There are reports of people inside although how many is unclear.

4:36 p.m .: The Denver Fire Department has sent four crews to assist in Boulder. They are joining other firefighters from across the region as these wildfires threaten buildings in Superior, Louisville and the surrounding areas.

4:29 p.m. FOX31 reporter Evan Kruegel confirmed multiple homes are on fire in Louisville .

4:20 p.m.: According to Xcel Energy’s outage map , more than 25,000 customers have been impacted in the Boulder, Superior, Louisville and Arvada areas.

Video: Shoppers forced to evacuate Costco in Superior

4:20 p.m.: Multiple crashes caused by high winds across jurisdictions has forced CDOT to close all lanes of C470 between Bowles and Morrison.

4:05 p.m.: Centura Avista Adventist Hospital has evacuated patients from the ICU, NICU and emergency department. Medical-surgical patients are currently sheltering in place. A patient and associate line has been set up for questions about loved ones and family: 303-661-1848.

3:55 p.m.: The closure on US-36 has been extended in both directions from Colorado Avenue in Boulder to US 128 in Broomfield.

3:52 p.m.: Due to a power outage at South Boulder Rec Center is moving its evacuation center to North Boulder Rec Center (NBRC), 3170 Broadway. Anyone needing evacuation resources can head to NBRC. The East Boulder Community Center will be closed so staff can be redirected to NBRC.

3:43 p.m.: South Metro Fire Rescue is sending three units to assist with the fires in Boulder. They will join for unites from Arapahoe County, Adams County and others from around the metro that are working together.

3:37 p.m. Broomfield opened a shelter at the FirstBank Center at 11450 Broomfield Ln. for residents evacuated from nearby Louisville, Boulder, Superior and elsewhere. Some areas of Broomfield remain on pre-evacuation status , but there are no mandatory evacuations for the city.

3:15 p.m.: Gov. Polis has declared a state of emergency due to grass fires in Boulder and across the Front Range.

The declaration allows the state to access disaster emergency funds to support the emergency response efforts in Boulder and provide state resources including the use of the Colorado National Guard, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and activation of the State Emergency Operations Center.

The Boulder County Sheriff will hold a media briefing on the fire today at 5 p.m.

PHOTOS: Dangerous fire prompts evacuations in Louisville

3:10 p.m.: UCHealth Broomfield Hospital reports that it has received six patients who need fire-related medical treatment.

3 p.m.: The City of Arvada and many communities north of Denver are dealing with power outages caused by the wind and fires. This means traffic lights may be blinking or not operating at all.

2:52 p.m.: Pre-evacuation orders are now in place for residents at several Broomfield apartment complexes , according to Broomfield Police. It applies to residents at Caliber at Flatirons Apartments, Retreat at Flatirons Apartments, Terracina of Broomfield Apartments, Vantage Point Apartments, the Holiday Inn Express, and the Hyatt House in Broomfield.

2:36 p.m.: Denver International Airport has been put in a ground delay. This means flights taking off are about 40 minutes behind schedule.

2:18 p.m.: The City of Louisville has been ordered to evacuate. The South Boulder Recreation Center is one of the evacuation centers.

2:12 p.m.: Many of the roads that are open as ways out of Boulder and the surrounding communities are at a standstill. People are being asked to leave to the east or north where there is less traffic.

2:05 p.m.: US-36 is closed in both directions from Interlocken Loop to Baseline Road.

2 p.m.: People in communities surrounding the fire have been told to keep their windows closed because of the smoke. This is especially important for people with respiratory illness or breathing issues.

1:53 p.m.: Smoke from the fires is visible on the weather radar. “Very strong winds fueling the #marshallfire . Never a good sign when radar shows a smoke plume this strong. Please heed all evacuations associated with this fire. Follow @BoulderOEM for latest evacuations and official fire info.” the National Weather Service said on Twitter.

1:51 p.m.: Gov. Jared Polis, who lives in Boulder, issued a statement about the fire:

“Prayers for thousands of families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Fast winds are spreading flames quickly and all aircraft are grounded.”

Whiteout conditions close 2 entrances in Rocky Mountain National Park

1:42 p.m.: C-470 is closed at 285 where a tractor-trailer has been blown over .

1:40 p.m.: Broomfield has set up an emergency shelter but at this time there are no evacuations in the city.

1:34 p.m.: Colorado State Patrol is warning that high winds are making travel difficult on I-70 between Golden and Georgetown.

1:30 p.m.: An additional evacuation center has been established at the Lafayette YMCA.

1:10 p.m.: All residents in Superior have been told to evacuate by officials. Residents are being told to head to South Boulder Recreation Center. The Superior Community Center is not an official evacuation location.

12:27 p.m.: Highway 36 is closed in both directions from Interlocken Loop to Foothills Parkway.

12:18 p.m.: Boulder Emergency Operations has named the two fires burning:

The first fire is north of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road. The name of this fire is the Middle Fork Fire.

Snow and cold to blast Colorado on New Year’s Eve

The second fire is south of the City of Boulder. The closest intersection is South Cherryvale Road and Marshall Drive. The name of this fire is the Marshall Fire.

12:10 p.m.: Highway 93 between Hogback Road and CO 170 has reopened.

11:55 a.m.: University of Colorado Boulder Facilities Management says there are downed trees and branches around campus. Anyone experiencing a problem is asked to call Operations Control Center at 303-492-5522.

11:30 a.m.: Highway 93 is closed in both directions due to high winds and crashes between CO-170 and Golden.

US 36 is closed in between Longhorn Road and Nolan Drive.

Authorities have also closed northbound Foothills Parkway between Nebo and Ute Highway.

EARLIER STORY: One grass fire was reported near the 5000 block of North Broadway and another is near North Foothills Highway and Middle Fork Road.

The fire at North Broadway has been contained, and crews are still working to contain the fire at North Foothills and Middle Fork Road.

Meanwhile, Xcel is reporting more than 48 power outages affecting close to 4,700 customers.

Earlier, the National Weather Service reported an “extraordinary” gust of 105 mph at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 72 at 9:51 a.m just south of the Boulder city limit.

This is a developing story. We will report further details as they are received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO 13

Nearly 1,000 homes, structures destroyed in Colorado fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying […]
COLORADO STATE
WHO 13

Slippery roads cause problems for travelers Sunday

URBANDALE, Iowa – Roads in central Iowa remain slick Sunday morning, causing accidents and other travel issues after a snowstorm blew through Saturday. WHO 13’s Dan Winters met Matthew Klein and his family Sunday morning after a crash on I-80/35 at Rider Corner left them stuck at a truck stop, waiting for help. Klein, originally […]
TRAFFIC
WHO 13

Snow clearing efforts continue in Des Moines following winter storm

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Works crews have been using 100 pieces of equipment to tackle Saturday’s winter storm and the cleanup continues into Sunday. After plowing 750 miles of snow routes the plows moved onto residential streets at 10:00 p.m. Saturday. In total, Des Moines has over 2,200 miles of paved roads […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Dangerously frigid temperatures starting off Sunday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Noon on Sunday for all of Central Iowa. Wind chills may drop to as low as -25 to -35 through Sunday morning. It will be the coldest in Northern Iowa with a Wind Chill Warning in effect. Frostbite can happen in about 30 minutes or less with […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Boulder County, CO
City
Longmont, CO
City
Stonegate, CO
City
Superior, CO
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, CO
City
Arvada, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
WHO 13

New Year’s Day snowfall totals across central Iowa

Dry air kept much of central Iowa dry during the morning hours Saturday, however the moisture finally arrived by the late morning and moderate snow started to fall. Despite the delay, snowfall totals still ended up between 3″ and 6″ across much of the I-80 corridor with some higher amounts in southern Iowa. As expected, […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Forecast: Another roller coaster with some snow chances this week

A weak warm front will lift over the state early Monday, shifting the wind toward the south. Depending on your location, you may see mid to upper 20s, low 30s, or mid to upper 30s. That difference in temperature is due to the snow that fell over the weekend. 5-8″ of snow fell across parts […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Judges send Tyson workers’ virus lawsuit back to state court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Tyson Foods can’t claim it was operating under the direction of the federal government when it tried to keep its processing plants open as the coronavirus spread rapidly within them during the early days of the pandemic. The Des Moines Register reports that a lawsuit […]
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
WHO 13

One sign of winter: Bald eagles on the Des Moines River

DES MOINES, Iowa – When winter comes to Des Moines so do the bald eagles. Thursday afternoon over a dozen were scattered in the trees lining the west bank of the Des Moines river below the Scott Street Dam. This is a favorite area for eagle watchers and photographers. Today as I shot video of […]
DES MOINES, IA
#Two Fires#Xcel Energy Center#Colorado National Guard#Kdvr#Westminster Police
WHO 13

Des Moines prepares for winter weather inbound this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Works Department is preparing for winter weather that could make its way into the metro over the next several days. The department has been testing equipment and getting ready for the full force of the winter season. The freezing rain event on Tuesday morning allowed the department […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police prepare for New Year celebrations and crowds

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans can ring in the New Year without adhering to capacity restrictions or social distancing, and the Des Moines Police Department is already preparing for the aftermath of the alcohol-fueled celebrations. DMPD will have increased patrols along Court Avenue and in other select neighborhoods in the city for New Year’s weekend. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol trooper wants statements tossed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for the man accused of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper earlier this year have asked a judge to toss out statements he gave to investigators. Michael Lang was charged with first-degree murder after authorities said he shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on April […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa’s 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 13.5%

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest summary of COVID-19 in Iowa is showing an increase in the positivity rate across the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health’s Monday update shows the 14-day positivity rate has risen from 11.9% last Friday to 13.5%. The update also shows there have been 17,773 positive COVID-19 tests reported […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa experiences notable increase in deaths on the road during 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deadly crashes reached a five-year high in Iowa during 2021, and non-lethal crashes have also increased from the year before. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, 348 people have died during traffic crashes so far in 2021, the most deaths on the road since 2016. “It is a tragic thing […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drone13 looks back at 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – Drone13 spent 2021 crisscrossing Iowa to bring images of events to our broadcast viewers as well as our who13.com audience. With over 250 flights since January 1 it’s impossible to include everything but this video hits a lot of the highlights.
TECHNOLOGY
