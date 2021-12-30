Man pleads not guilty in deadly Fourth of July weekend shooting

MADISON, Wis. — A 24-year-old Fitchburg man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime stemming from a deadly shooting on Madison’s west side over the Fourth of July weekend.

A court entered a not guilty plea for Avieon Little during his arraignment as he stood mute. Police arrested him in mid-August .

Police said Little and 26-year-old Christopher Somersett ambushed 22-year-old Keshaun Davis-Williams at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road just before 1 a.m. on July 5. Davis-Williams was reportedly shot seven times and died from his injuries.

Somersett was bound over for trial last week. He has not yet entered a plea on a first-degree intentional homicide charge, according to online court records.

