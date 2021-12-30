COVID task force briefing: 'If you're unvaccinated, let this be the day ... you change that'

“We are not authorized to issue a mask mandate at this time,” said Shelby County Health Department director, Dr. Michelle Taylor, in the Joint COVID Task Force meeting held Thursday, Dec. 30.

When asked if a mandate is possible, Taylor said that the department is communicating with the state for its request, due to the recent spike in COVID cases.

As of Thursday morning, the agency reported 2,259 new cases. This tops the previous record for Dec. 27, which was 1,540.

There are now a total of 11,046 active cases in Shelby County.

“This is more than three times the number from last week,” Taylor said.

When asked if the recent COVID data is related to the Omicron variant, Taylor said the department has been monitoring it and will provide additional info in the coming weeks.

Taylor also pointed out that the biggest increase of cases has been among people ages 18-24, 25-34 and 45-54.

The new 7-day average of cases per day is 1,246. A week ago, the average was 414.

The 7-day average test positivity rate is now 24.5%, an increase from the 7.9% reported last week.

During the briefing, the department’s data revealed that 49.8% of Shelby County’s population is vaccinated. The agency’s goal is 70%. Shelby County is the least-vaccinated out of all six metropolitan counties in Tennessee.

In the past 7 days, 9,400 vaccinations have been given in Shelby County. Many of them being third or booster doses, according to Taylor.

City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen emphasized the significance of virus prevention. “We know that it is really important to prevent that transmission and there’s only two ways to do it,” he said.

The department is urging that people continue to mask up, stay away from people who have tested positive and that everyone should get vaccinated if they are eligible.

“Manage symptoms at home. Do not go to the hospital to seek a test,” McGowen said.

As of Dec. 29, due to COVID-19, 317 people are being hospitalized, 61 are in ICU and 256 are in acute care.

“Our emergency rooms are stressed and our hospitals are short staffed from the delta surge,” said Taylor.

Taylor said that the hospital staff shortage is due to many factors — though they are vaccinated, many of them are becoming ill with COVID and have to isolate for five days, some are taking off for the holidays and some have left the workforce completely after watching many people die from this preventable disease.

The same situation has affected staffing at vaccination and testing sites.

The health department encourages residents to seek testing at local sites or by using home rapid tests, but not emergency rooms.

For those who received a negative result from an at-home COVID test but are experiencing mild symptoms, it’s best to isolate for five days to prevent the spread of any potential virus, officials said.

“If you’re unvaccinated, let this be the day, the week or the new year that you change that,” Taylor said.

Several testing sites will remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The following sites are open on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Poplar Healthcare — 3495 Hacks Cross Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Poplar Healthcare — 251 S. Claybrook St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Compass Labs — 1800 Pyramid Place, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lamar Emissions Site — 1750 RKS Commercial Cove, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The following sites are open Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022