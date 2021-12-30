Kennewick seniors evacuated from assisted living facility after pipe bursts

Image credit: Brookdale

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Residents at the Brookdale Canyon Lakes retirement community, which includes individuals in Assisted and Independent Living Facilities, were evacuated from their homes after a pipe burst overnight.

Kennewick firefighters were dispatched to the 2800-block of W 35th Ave at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 after they received notice that a commercial fire alarm was sounding at the facility.

Upon arrival, fire crews surveyed the area and learned that a residential sprinkler line located in the facility’s attic burst. This caused a substantial amount of water to leak through the ceiling into the homes of approximately 36 residents.

All three floors in the south wing of this building suffered water damage, which forced those impacted residents to be relocated. Some were moved to areas of the facility that were not damaged by the water while others were relocated off-site to stay with family members or at other facilities.

The Kennewick Fire Department offered the following steps that property owners can take to prevent pipes from freezing and bursting:

Check Point Drains: Check the point drains where water naturally collects, and empty the drains if necessary.

Conduct Visual Inspections: Check for signs of leaks or damage to pipes or valves in your system. Damage in your lines can allow water into your lines that can burst under freezing conditions.

Pressure Checks: During freezing temperatures, check your pressure gauges to ensure the pressure is sufficient to keep valves closed daily. A reduced pressure could be a sign of a water leak.

Add Freeze Protection: Any exposed pipes should be treated with insulation to protect against freezing.

Consult a Professional: Have a professional service your system to help ensure you are at minimal risk of cold weather damage.

Commercial buildings are particularly susceptible to having frozen pipes burst during extreme cold.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.