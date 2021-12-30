ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Berlin cancels New Year's Eve activities, citing surge of COVID-19 in area

By Keith Demko, Salisbury Daily Times
 3 days ago
Citing the surge of COVID-19 cases on the Shore and multiple vendor cancellations, Berlin announced Thursday that it has canceled all its planned events for New Year's Eve.

In its initial plan, Berlin had scheduled not one, but two ball drops, one at 6 p.m. for children and the traditional one for adults at midnight, preceded by a party that would have started at 9:30 p.m.

In its Facebook post, the town urged people to still support its restaurants, listing their planned hours for Friday night.

The town's post is below.

Comments / 1

