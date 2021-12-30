ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KDHE adopts CDC quarantine guidance for some settings. Here's what to know in Kansas.

By Jason Tidd, Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
Kansas public health officials have adopted new federal quarantine guidance for COVID-19 for certain settings, a move that could help hospitals struggling with a staffing shortage amid a patient surge.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the new recommendations on Thursday following action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the week.

In Kansas, health care workers in a hospital setting and the general population are included in the new state guidance. People who work in other health care settings or congregate spaces are not included.

The state health agency said the "CDC is in the process of updating guidance for other settings such as correctional facilities, long-term care facilities, preschool, K-12 schools and institutions of higher education."

For hospital health care workers:

  • Infected individuals should isolate for 10 days, or seven days with a negative test and no or improving mild symptoms.
  • Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic staff can return to work, but only to treat COVID-19 patients, during the 10-day infectious period.
  • Boosted and asymptomatic staff who are exposed to COVID-19 have no work restrictions as long as they have negative tests on the second day, as well as the fifth through seventh days.
  • Un-boosted and unvaccinated asymptomatic staff who are exposed must quarantine for 10 days, or seven days with a negative test.

For the general population:

  • Infected people, regardless of vaccination status, should isolate at home for five days. If asymptomatic or symptoms are resolving with no fever, you can then leave home, but should wear a mask around other people for the next five days.
  • If boosted, or if recently fully vaccinated, people who are exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine. They should mask up for 10 days and get tested on the fifth day.
  • Unvaccinated people, or those who have not gotten a booster despite being eligible, should quarantine for five days after having close contact with a confirmed case. After five days, they can leave quarantine, but should mask up for another five days and also get tested. If unable to quarantine, exposed people must wear a mask for 10 days.

Jason Tidd is a statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached by email at jtidd@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jason_Tidd.

#Cdc#United Nations#Quarantine#Kdhe
