Alexandria, LA

Alexandria police arrest suspect in November armed robbery

By The Town Talk staff reports
 3 days ago
Alexandria police arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery of a woman in the parking lot of the Power Center Mall in November.

Michael Lofton, 56, of Alexandria, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of armed robbery as well as two contempt of court citations.

On Monday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot of the Power Center Mall, located at 1800 MacArthur Drive. The 27-year-old female victim stated an older male walked up to her, told her he had a gun in his pocket and asked her to give him her money. She gave him $23 dollars in cash and he then left the area riding a bicycle.

Based on their investigation, detectives identified Lofton as the suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest. On Tuesday, an APD officer on patrol saw Lofton riding his bicycle on the service road along MacArthur Drive and arrested him.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or information that could help solve other crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

