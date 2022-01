SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga men's basketball team is facing another postponed game because of COVID issues. The latest game affected is Thursday's matchup with the University of San Francisco at the Kennel. The game will be postponed according to CBS Sports. The matchup is a big one for Gonzaga, as San Francisco was set to enter the game with a 13-1 record, its best start in decades.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO