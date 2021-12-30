ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 Honda Civic Sport Hatchback and Touring Sedan

By Contributor
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the line, the popular Honda Civic received a major glow-up for 2022. Thankfully, gone are the days when the many models were differentiated by pushing together two innocuous letters to get the DX, LX, EX and SI. Now, we have meaningful words like Sport, Sedan, Hatchback and Touring to help...

www.arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

In 2014, Subaru separated its legendary rally-related WRX performance trim for the Subaru Impreza Sedan into its own model. The WRX has been based on the Impreza platform since 2002, but with a specially tuned engine, upgraded suspension, and changes to the bodywork. For 2022, though, Subaru is introducing a second generation of the standalone all-wheel-drive performance sedan that moves onto the Subaru Global Platform and separates itself further from the Impreza. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine making 271 horsepower to power all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT that the automaker calls Subaru Performance Transmission. Subaru has gone nuts for the rest of the car to bring a tighter, wider, more aggressive-looking, and even more dynamically talented driver's car to the road while keeping an eye on practicality and utility. We got behind the wheel to see if the Japanese automaker has succeeded.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic#Hatchback#Design#Sedan#Vehicles#Dx#Lx#Si#90
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic Si: Still Sporty, but Subtly More Civilized

The 2022 Honda Civic Si is slightly less powerful than before but is just as fast in the real world. Its driving experience is more refined, but no less fun. Some of the 2022 Honda Civic Si’s rivals offer more performance, but they’re also significantly more expensive. It’s...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Honda CR-V Touring Really Worth $35K?

The 2022 Honda CR-V is the Japanese compact SUV’s top trim level. It costs nearly $10,000 more than the base model. Is the SUV really worth $35K, or is the 2022 Honda CR-V Touring overpriced?. The 2022 Honda CR-V Touring is a luxurious compact SUV. The 2022 Honda CR-V...
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Honda Civic Type R prototype will appear at Tokyo Auto Salon in January

Honda fans in Japan will have a chance to preview the new Civic Type R in January. The next-generation hot hatchback will be on display at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, slated to run January 14-16. This isn't the Type R's official debut, however. The car on display will be a prototype still wearing a camouflage wrap.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The Handling Is the Star of the 2022 Honda Civic

Once a sprawling segment with plenty of players, the field of compact sedans is now ruled by a similarly compact group. All the poorly skilled and middling players have given up long ago, and don't even bother fielding competitors or spending development money in hopes of a comeback, and it's worth noting that the Big Three automakers don't even offer a sedan in this size category anymore. That's both a testament to how good the remaining competitors have become, and also a reflection of consumer tastes in the direction of smallish crossovers, now the default family car.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
thedetroitbureau.com

Honda Civic Type R to Debut Next Month

Honda has done little to hide the fact that there’s a new version of the Civic Type R in the works — and now, it says, next-generation of the performance hatchback will make its debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon next month. It will show up in “special...
CARS
techeblog.com

Citroën Space Tourer Combines Electric Sedan and Sports Car Into a Sleek Package

Citroën has several vehicles in its EV lineup currently, including the ë-C4 crossover, the ultra compact AMI, an ë-Berlingo for families, and then the ë-SpaceTourer van. The automaker has yet to reveal something that could give the Tesla Model S a run for its money, but automotive designer Carlos M most certainly has. Read more for additional pictures of the Citroën Space Tourer.
CARS
nsjonline.com

2021 Volkswagen Arteon: A delightful European sedan

SAN DIEGO — I’m a big “buy-it-for-life” proponent, also known as “buy once, cry once.”. For example, the other day, I dropped off a years-old and somewhat beat up Briggs & Riley suitcase at a luggage shop to be repaired. One zipper pull was entirely ripped off, and another was severely damaged. If it were any other brand of luggage, I might be thinking about replacing it.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Acura TLX Type S vs. BMW M340i xDrive | Sport sedan comparison test

Luxury sport sedans are still turning up on the market, and the Acura TLX Type S is one of the freshest cuts of meat in the window. It’s Acura’s big return to Type S performance models. Benchmarked against the proverbial best performance sedans of the segment, Acura is aiming to not just to compete, but to win dogfights like these.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

8 Generations of Modding Excellence: The Honda Civic Si

Long before the Type R ever set tire on U.S. soil, the Si model served as the pinnacle of performance among each Honda Civic iteration since the mid-1980s. Fitted with slightly more aggressive suspension, increased power output, improved braking, and assorted sporty bits scattered throughout its interior and exterior, the Si offered Civic fans a hotter option to sit above that of the base and mid-level trims.
CARS
MacRumors Forums

Review: 2022 Honda Civic Adds Available Wireless CarPlay

Wireless CarPlay is seeing increasing adoption across car manufacturers, and one of the most recent to adopt the technology is Honda, which debuted it in the 2021 Accord and has now expanded it to the Civic for 2022. I recently had a chance to spend some time in the new Civic, which delivers a familiar infotainment experience with several handy additions.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy