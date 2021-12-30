ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SiriusXM Presents Tom Papa | Fargo

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSirius XM Presents Tom Papa at Sanctuary Events Center on Friday, February 25th, 2022!. • Local Presale: Thursday 6/3 from 10AM-10PM using the code listed here: bit.ly/2RcAdJH. • Public Onsale: Friday, 6/4 at 10AM. • Doors at 6 / Show at 6:30. About Tom Papa. With more than 20...

SFGate

Comedians Tom Segura, Christina P Sign Exclusive SiriusXM Podcast Deal

Tom Segura and Christina P’s YMH Studios podcast network signed an exclusive, multiyear distribution and development deal with SiriusXM and its Stitcher subsidiary, which encompasses their long-running comedy show “Your Mom’s House.”. Under the multiyear agreement, YMH Studios — created and owned by the married hosts and...
NYE Comedy in the Cellar – Sohrab Forouzesh Feat. Rebecca Wilson

NYE – December 31st. Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago based comedian and writer who won’t take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the local Chicago comedy scene. He was recently named a finalist for StandUP NBC, and he’s also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
TV & VIDEOS
JamBase

Phish Announces New Year’s Eve 2021 Livestream Presented By Phish Radio & SiriusXM

Phish will play three sets live without an audience on New Year’s Eve and livestream the performance from “The Ninth Cube” presented by Phish Radio & SiriusXM Presents. The concert will livestream for free on Phish’s YouTube channel and at LivePhish.com and simulcast on Phish Radio on SiriusXM starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
Deadline

Jesse Collins Entertainment Ups Jeannae Rouzan-Clay To SVP Specials

Jesse Collins Entertainment has promoted Jeannae Rouzan-Clay to Senior Vice President of Specials at the television and film production company.  In her new role, Rouzan-Clay will now oversee the development and production of JCE’s slate of specials. In her previous role as VP of Specials, Rouzan-Clay managed the company’s specials slate, producing numerous specials including Def Comedy Jam 25, BET Honors and ABFF Honors. For more than 15 years, Rouzan-Clay has produced multiple television shows for major networks and streaming platforms including CBS, BET, VH1, Nickelodeon and Netflix. She is an executive producer of specials including A Grammy Salute To The Sounds Of...
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
NewsBreak
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
