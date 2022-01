CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed while driving in the North Park neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the man was driving in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, near Northside College Prep High School, when someone shot him in the head. The 25-year-old died at a local hospital. Police said there is no indication this was a road rage shooting. The man was the only person in the car at the time of the shooting. Police are searching for the shooter.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO