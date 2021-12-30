Williams dealing with injury, another season of no playoffs

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. EST. The AFC North looked like one of the better divisions in football earlier in the year, but has descended into mediocrity with Pittsburgh (7-7-1), Cleveland (7-8) and Baltimore (8-8) hovering around .500. Cincinnati (10-6) clinched the division by beating Kansas City on Sunday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has strongly hinted this will be his last season, which would make this his final game at Heinz Field. The Steelers have a slim chance to make the playoffs but would open on the road. Roethlisberger has never lost to the Browns at home in the regular season, going 12-0 -- part of his 24-2-1 overall record against Cleveland. The Browns have lost three of four and were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver. Cleveland will have some key players -- including DE Jadeveon Clowney, RB Kareem Hunt, C JC Tretter, LT Jedrick Wills and K Chase McLaughlin -- back from the COVID-19 reserve list.

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO